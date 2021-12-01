Pelosi's House on track for least number of voting days in modern history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., is on track to have the least number of voting days in modern congressional history.

The House is scheduled to vote on 100 days next year in the second half of the 117th Congress after only 103 voting days this year, for a total of 203.

Even last Congress, the 116th that met amid the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, voted more often, for a total of 208 days -- but this number is still scores below the number of voting days from past Congresses.

"With the release of the 2022 calendar, House Democrats have officially scheduled the least amount of in-session voting days of any Congress in modern history," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News. "At a time when Americans across the country are paying more and earning less amid soaring inflation, rising gas prices, and supply chain shortages, House Democrat leadership has decided their caucus will do the bare minimum."

"President Biden and the Democrat Party have failed to lead — and now Speaker Pelosi's caucus is failing to even show up to work," he added.

By comparison, the 115th Congress under Republican leadership saw the House vote on 251 days.

Additionally, the GOP-led 114th and 113th Congresses met for 230 days and 244 days, respectively.

The lack of voting coincides with the multiple compounding crises facing America, including the supply chain shortage and immigration crisis crumpling the U.S.-Mexico border.

Additionally, voting has become easier for members to accomplish through the proxy-voting measure implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pelosi’s office did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.