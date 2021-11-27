Expand / Collapse search
Biden spotted in Nantucket shopping indoors without a mask despite sign mandating them

Biden is spending the Thanksgiving holiday in Nantucket

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
President Joe Biden was spotted shopping inside a store over the weekend without wearing a mask which he has repeatedly urged Americans to wear.

The president was seen inside Murray’s Toggery Shop on the island of Nantucket Saturday with his mask around his neck and not covering his mouth despite a visible sign outside the door instructing patrons to wear a mask.

Biden spotted without mask in store that requires masks

Biden spotted without mask in store that requires masks (Pool)

According to the White House press pool, Biden walked out of the shop at 4:45 p.m. with his mask down and drinking what appeared to be a milkshake. 

The president ignored a question on what more needs to be done to stop the rising omicron variant as he walked down the street to another store. 

Nantucket, where Biden is spending his Thanksgiving holiday, re-instituted an indoor mask mandate earlier this month.

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak about COVID-19 vaccinations, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak about COVID-19 vaccinations, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Biden has been criticized several times for not following local mask mandates while urging Americans to wear a mask including at an upscale Washington, D.C. restaurant in October where he was spotted walking through the eatery without a mask. 

In November, Biden was seen mingling with members of the public without a mask before putting it on for a photo-op.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

