Pelosi removes mask in violation of Capitol Police guidance

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., removed her mask to take a photo with the newest congressman from Texas in what appeared to be a violation of Capitol Police’s mask guidance.

Pelosi ditched her mask briefly while taking a photo with the newly minted Rep. Jake Ellzey, R-Texas, the day after Capitol Police were directed to arrest staffers and visitors who refused to wear masks on the House side of the Capitol.

Although the mask-dropping was only for a few seconds – and outside of the bounds of the House chambers, where Pelosi has imposed her own fine for going maskless – the Friday video went viral online.

The speaker's office did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment on her maskless moment.

Capitol Police were recommended against arresting members caught going maskless on the House side, instead being told to refer them to the House Sergeant-at-Arms.

Pelosi reinstated the House floor mask mandate earlier this week, sparking ire from Republicans.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., told "America’s Newsroom" on Thursday that he’d rather take the fine than abide by Pelosi’s mask mandate.

"Hell no, I’m not backing down," Massie, who had already been fined once for failing to wear a mask on the House floor, told host Bill Hemmer.

Massie and other GOP representatives, including Brian Mast of Florida and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, were issued a $500 fine apiece. Future violations could reach $2,500.

The Kentucky Republican joined Norman and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., in a lawsuit against Pelosi over the fine.

