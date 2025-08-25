Parents blast blue state governor for extending student financial aid to illegal immigrants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Parents in Illinois are enraged about a new law signed by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker extending student financial aid eligibility to illegal aliens.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Michelle Cunney, an Illinois mother and local Parents’ Rights in Education chapter leader, called the new law a "nightmare."

"To be honest, it's terrifying that not only are we having to pay for this, as you know, tax-paying citizens … But also, as parents, not knowing how it will really truly end up affecting our children and their education," explained Cunney.

She said that under Pritzker’s leadership, "we know that the children who are not here legally will get … more of a chance and an opportunity to get scholarships and everything than our children, because to Pritzker, and so many others, we are not important. We are not anything other than money."

Earlier this month, Pritzker, who is a rumored 2028 Democratic presidential contender, signed a bill into law opening student financial aid to all Illinois residents, regardless of immigration status, opening a pathway for illegal immigrants residing in the state to receive educational financial benefits.

The bill purports to establish "equitable eligibility for financial aid and benefits" for all students in the state.

The bill reads that "a student who is an Illinois resident and who is not otherwise eligible for federal financial aid, including, but not limited to, a transgender student who is disqualified for failure to register for selective service or a noncitizen student who has not obtained lawful permanent residence, shall be eligible for financial aid and benefits."

Though the bill claims to be aimed at equity, Cunney asserted it is part of a broader pattern of Illinois Democrats putting American students and parents last. She accused Pritzker of prioritizing his presidential aspirations and political feud with President Donald Trump above what is best for Illinois families.

She said that in some cases, public schools have catered to children of illegal immigrants, even changing testing standards to be either lower or have outcomes favoring non-citizen students.

"Because of that, it's kind of triggered a switch in the way that they look at the grading because now they're saying children who are not American citizens have more potential than our children," said Cunney.

"Honestly, most of the parents are not okay with this," she said. "They do not support him."

In response to the law extending financial aid to illegals, Cunney said she is seeing "a rise in parents" expressing "how just horrific this is and how terrifying the thought of any of it is."

She said many parents are also expressing concern about the possibility of "having someone like this who is a governor and failing everything in Illinois, causing the state itself to almost be a failed state, becoming president."

"Because can you imagine what he could do as president? He's destroyed our state, he would destroy everything if he had an opportunity to do so," she said.

Suzanne Gallagher, national executive director of Parents’ Rights In Education, told Fox News Digital that because of policies advanced by Pritzker and other Democratic governors across the country, "parents are paying more, getting less, and watching their kids fall behind."

"Governor Pritzker, he's turned his back on parents, pouring more money into college for illegal aliens, while the K-12 system crumbles," said Gallagher. "These parents are putting two and two together and they're saying, ‘Wait a minute, what are you even talking about that? What about our kids?’"

"This is unacceptable for all Illinois families," she continued. "That this idea even emanated from the governor's seat, think about it, how dare he? While their schools are falling behind academically, and he's yacking about providing funding so that illegal aliens can go to Illinois colleges and universities on Michelle’s and other parents' dime? No, not acceptable."

Despite this, Gallagher said she is optimistic that more parents in states like Illinois are starting to reject such policies and join the parents’ rights movement.

"It's exciting because people are … the future of our country, the parents who have kids in public schools right now," she explained. "So, we're here for you guys. We have some fantastic activists in every single state in this country. And come on board, we'd love to meet you."

Fox News Digital reached out to Pritzker's office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.