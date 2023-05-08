Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon
Published

Oregon Republican walkout continues for 5th day, delaying Democrat-led bills

OR bills on gun control, abortion rights, and sex reassignment health care have made little to no progress

Associated Press
close
Oregon Democrats pushing bill to allow homeless to sue property owners if told to leave Video

Oregon Democrats pushing bill to allow homeless to sue property owners if told to leave

Portland resident Damian Bunting joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss a Democrat-backed bill that would allow homeless encampments in Oregon.

  • GOP lawmakers in Oregon have continued to stage a walkout for the fifth day, denying Democrats a quorum by not showing up for work.
  • The Republican walkout has delayed planned votes on Oregon bills related to abortion, gender surgery, and gun control.
  • This year, legislators in Oregon with 10 unexcused absences are disqualified for reelection.

A walkout by most Republicans in the Oregon Senate aimed at delaying action on gun safety, abortion rights and sex reassignment health care bills extended to a fifth day Sunday.

Senate President Rob Wagner adjourned the body until Monday morning because a quorum could not be reached.

OREGON REPUBLICANS STAY HOME, DENY DEMOCRATS A QUORUM AHEAD OF PLANNED VOTES ON ABORTION, GUN CONTROL BILLS

OR Sen. Floyd Prozanski

Democratic state Sen. Floyd Prozanski addresses the floor at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on May 5, 2023. Republican state senators are denying Democrats a quorum for the fifth day to delay progress on several Democrat-led bills. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans have staged walkouts before, but this year legislators with 10 unexcused absences are disqualified for reelection, thanks to a new constitutional amendment overwhelmingly approved by voters in November.

The boycott comes as several statehouses, including in Montana and Tennessee, have become battlegrounds between conservatives and liberals. Oregon has increasingly been divided between liberal population centers like Portland and Eugene and its mostly conservative rural areas.

More from Politics