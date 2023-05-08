Oregon Republican walkout continues for 5th day, delaying Democrat-led bills

GOP lawmakers in Oregon have continued to stage a walkout for the fifth day, denying Democrats a quorum by not showing up for work.

The Republican walkout has delayed planned votes on Oregon bills related to abortion, gender surgery, and gun control.

This year, legislators in Oregon with 10 unexcused absences are disqualified for reelection.

A walkout by most Republicans in the Oregon Senate aimed at delaying action on gun safety, abortion rights and sex reassignment health care bills extended to a fifth day Sunday.

Senate President Rob Wagner adjourned the body until Monday morning because a quorum could not be reached.

OREGON REPUBLICANS STAY HOME, DENY DEMOCRATS A QUORUM AHEAD OF PLANNED VOTES ON ABORTION, GUN CONTROL BILLS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans have staged walkouts before, but this year legislators with 10 unexcused absences are disqualified for reelection, thanks to a new constitutional amendment overwhelmingly approved by voters in November.

The boycott comes as several statehouses, including in Montana and Tennessee, have become battlegrounds between conservatives and liberals. Oregon has increasingly been divided between liberal population centers like Portland and Eugene and its mostly conservative rural areas.