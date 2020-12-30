Oregon mayor tells residents to ignore coronavirus restrictions

A Republican mayor in Oregon is encouraging business owners to defy the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

Stan Pulliam, the mayor of Sandy, Ore., blasted Democratic Gov. Kate Brown’s orders after a state of emergency was declared until March 3, 2021. The previous executive order was set to expire on Jan. 2, 2021.

"I think all Oregonians should take pause, stand up and say ‘this must stop,’" Pulliam told "America’s Newsroom" on Wednesday.

A salon owner also accused the Oregon governor of "retaliating" and "terrorizing" her family as she faces a $100,000 lawsuit for defying the state’s lockdown orders. Lindsey Graham of Glamour Salon argued Brown is acting like "a dictator."

Both the Oregon mayor and salon owner said they continued to receive death threats for resisting the coronavirus restrictions. Pulliam called on businesses to ignore the statewide coronavirus orders and remain open.

"What we’re talking about doing is having the mass movement opening across the state of Oregon throughout all of our local communities on January 1st, New Year’s Day," Pulliam said.

Pulliam went on to say small businesses should open just "one level under" Gov. Brown’s guidelines, which includes wearing proper face masks while social distancing and sanitizing.

"We want to get the storefronts open and get employees back to work," he said.

Pulliam demanded Brown present the "scientific evidence" to prove how small businesses are contributing to the coronavirus spread and argued the community can safely open again.

"We talk about spread coming from our local main street and locally owned businesses, but [pay] very little attention to the big-box stores that are packing and supporting corporate America," Pulliam said. "It’s time we stand with [our local communities]."

Pulliam mentioned he reached out to the governor to release the coronavirus data, nearly a week ago, and has yet to hear back.

Gov. Brown "has to make the case to these local small business owners as to why she shut them down but we can pack into corporate America," he said.