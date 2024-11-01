Opponents of antisemitism on campus frustrated by Schumer's failure to move on legislation: 'Stunning'

Pro-Israel leaders and activists are expressing frustration and disappointment that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has yet to plan a vote on a bill aimed at tackling the rising tide of antisemitism on college campuses.

Many fear the delay could lead to the bill getting "watered down" – or potentially getting derailed altogether.

"This is a very good bill. It's a very important bill. It comes at a very, very urgent time in terms of the dynamics of our country, and it should be passed, and it should be passed and signed into law right away. I mean, the sooner the better," said Elan Carr, CEO of the Israeli-American Council and former U.S. special envoy to combat antisemitism.

"There's deep disappointment that this has been slow-rolled," Rabbi Abrahm Cooper, former chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom and director at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, added. "I think, in many ways, taking that tactic only highlights the fact that there are obviously elements of the Democratic Party that are anti-Israel."

Carr echoed Cooper's suggestion that the delay could likely be due to concerns that "this bill could reveal fissures that would be embarrassing for some."

CNN'S JENNINGS CALLS OUT STUDENT ‘HITLERS,' ANTISEMITISM ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES: ‘OPEN YOUR EYES’

The bill in question is the Antisemitism Awareness Act, passed in bipartisan fashion on May 1.

It seeks to mandate that the Department of Education adopt the same definition of "antisemitism" used by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), an intergovernmental organization aimed at uniting governments and experts to advance and promote Holocaust education. Under the bill, the IHRA definition would become standard for use in Title VI cases brought forward by the Department of Education.

Schumer has promised to put the Antisemitism Awareness Act up for a vote before the end of the year, according to Axios, which reported that he wants to attach the measure to the must-pass defense bill that will be voted on during Congress' lame-duck session following the election. The move would pressure any potential dissenters to get on board with it.

According to Jewish Insider, Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have opposed the bill on grounds it limits free speech, while the New York Times reported Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah has also voiced his own objections.

A spokesman for Schumer indicated the majority leader's strategy was to attach the bill to another measure senators would feel compelled to vote for.

"Senator Schumer has a long and strong history fighting antisemitism, and the goal with passing antisemitism legislation has long been to use a viable, must-pass vehicle to accomplish that. We fully intend to get it done before the end of the year," said Schumer Communications Director Angelo Roefaro.

The American Jewish Committee's Director of Policy and Political Affairs, Julie Rayman, pointed to Schumer's "earnest commitment to passing impactful legislation to counter antisemitism in the Senate."

But other proponents of getting the bill passed, such as Carr, expressed fear that Schumer's decision to delay the vote until the lame-duck session – which starts after the November election – might jeopardize the bill's prospects of being passed.

FOX NEWS ‘ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED’ NEWSLETTER: JEWISH STUDENTS FEEL TARGETED AS COLLEGE RESUMES

"One thing I don't want to see happen is that this thing will be amended in ways that will make it actually more harmful than not doing anything at all," Carr said. "My concern is it could get watered down, and the final product could do damage to the very causes that this bill is supposed to advance."

Carr pointed to a similar situation that happened in Indiana's state legislature, where a bill that passed by both chambers was ultimately vetoed by the governor because it failed to incorporate the entire IHRA definition of antisemitism.

"Senator Schumer’s choice to delay a vote on the Antisemitism Awareness Act by attaching it to unrelated legislation is disappointing, risking unnecessary setbacks," said Florida GOP Rep. Carlos Giménez. Giménez voted in favor of the Antisemitism Awareness Act earlier this year and introduced different legislation targeting hatred towards the Jewish community. "I urge Senator Schumer to act now—protecting students from antisemitism must be a straightforward, bipartisan commitment that doesn’t get sidelined by political calculations."

FOX NEWS ‘ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED’ NEWSLETTER: CHICAGO'S JEWISH COMMUNITY SHAKEN BY SHOOTING

Gerard Filitti is senior counsel with the Lawfare Project, a nonprofit which provides pro bono legal assistance to protect the civil rights of the Jewish community. He argued that in light of the Education and Workforce Committee's report chronicling Schumer's laissez-faire attitude towards campus antisemitism, there is "a very real concern" that Schumer might not ever bring the Antisemitism Awareness Act to the floor for a vote at all.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Senator Schumer’s lack of leadership on one of the most pressing civil rights issues in our country is stunning," argued Filitti. "Schumer has had six whole months to bring this bill up for a vote, and his failure to do so is not just puzzling but rather troubling; antisemitism is not, and should not be made, a partisan political issue. As with other forms of racism and bigotry, it takes bipartisanship to combat Jew-hatred, and in light of the ongoing crisis of antisemitism we see on college campuses, this bill should have passed the Senate months ago."