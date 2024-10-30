Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Chicago's Jewish community shaken by shooting

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

TOP 3:

- Chicago mayor’s response to shooting in Jewish community sparks backlash

- Six out of 10 Democrats say Israel bears 'a lot' of responsibility for Gaza war

- Full-scale replica of Anne Frank's hidden annex to be unveiled in New York City

TOP STORY: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is facing criticism after he released a statement offering "heartfelt thoughts and prayers" to the victim of a shooting in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood – but made no mention of the victim being Jewish. The victim was walking to a synagogue in an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood when he was shot over the weekend by a suspect who then fired at responding officers and paramedics. The suspect, Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, is a Mauritanian illegal immigrant who was apprehended at the border in March 2023 and released into the U.S. The victim is recovering.

VIDEO: At least one voice on CNN is willing to call out the rampant antisemitism seen on U.S. college campuses. Watch here:

BLAMING THE VICTIM: There's a stark partisan divide over who is to blame for escalating the conflict in Gaza, according to the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey. About 6 in 10 Democrats say the Israeli government bears "a lot" of responsibility for escalating the conflict in Gaza, while only about 1 in 4 Republicans assign "a lot" of blame to Israel.

SEE ANNE FRANK'S HIDEOUT : Anne Frank’s annex where she hid during World War II from Nazi occupiers will be replicated on a full scale for a display in New York entitled, "Anne Frank The Exhibition." "For the first time in history, the Anne Frank House will present what I would call a pioneering experience outside of Amsterdam. To immerse visitors in a full-scale, meticulous recreation of the secret annex," Anne Frank House director Ronald Leopold said.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Hagit Chen, who lost her 19-year-old son Itay on Oct. 7, 2023, writes that life will never be the same for her or all the other victims of Hamas' attack and their families.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Itay wasn't just a name on the list. Itay was my son, whom I carried for 9 months and always tried to protect." - Hagit Chen, whose son, Itay, was just 19 when he was murdered by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here