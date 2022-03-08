Squad's Ilhan Omar warns US sending Ukraine weapons could be 'disastrous'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Biden administration has made it clear that the U.S. will not fight in Ukraine, opting instead to provide assistance in the form of arms to the Ukrainians, but Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., argues that even this is too much.

In a Twitter post Tuesday morning, the Minnesota congresswoman claimed that it would be difficult to know where American weapons might end up.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: REPS. OMAR, BUSH WARN AGAINST ‘INHUMANE,’ ‘BROAD-BASED SANCTIONS’

"The consequences of flooding Ukraine with billion dollars in [American] weapons, likely not limited to just military-specific equipment but also including small arms + ammo, are unpredictable & likely disastrous," Omar said. "Specially when they are given to paramilitary groups w/out accountability."

LIBERAL JOURNALISTS LASH OUT AT ILHAN OMAR AFTER TELLING REPORTERS TO ‘DO BETTER’

Omar has also warned that while the U.S. deals with Russia's aggression in Ukraine, they should not form stronger ties to other countries with questionable records. On Sunday she pointed to an Axios report that Biden might travel to Saudi Arabia in order to get them to pump more oil, providing an alternative to Russian energy.

Omar said this would be "wildly immoral" due to Saudi Arabia's involvement in Yemen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our response to Putin’s immoral war shouldn’t be to strengthen our relationship with the Saudis who are currently causing the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet in Yemen. Yemenis might not matter to some geopolitically but their humanity should. This is wildly immoral act," Omar said.

Saudi Arabia currently leads a coalition that has been fighting Iran-backed Houthis since 2015.