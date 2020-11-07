Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

2020 House Races
Published

Rep. Jordan says Republicans picked up seats because voters don't like socialism, sees path for Trump

GOP is party of 'beer and blue jeans' while Dems are 'wine and cheese' party, Ohio congressman says

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
close
Fox News GoVideo

Fox News Go

Republicans picked up House seats despite projections that Democrats would have a "blue wave" on Election Day because "Americans don't like socialism," Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told "Fox & Friends Weekend."

Jordan, responding to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claiming Democrats won the war, said the GOP is now the party that fights for working-class and middle-class people.

The Republican congressman who easily won re-election in Ohio's 4th House District said the Democrats are now the "wine and cheese" party and the GOP is the "beer and blue jeans" party.

Rep. Jim Jordan on election 'misconduct'Video

"We're the party fighting for lower taxes, more freedom, fighting for the values and principles across the heartland of this country, and I think that came through and we picked up seats," he said. "Americans don't like socialism that we see from the hard left today."

FLORIDA GOP CUBAN AMERICAN FLIPS HOUSE SEAT RED: 'WE WANT NO PART OF' SOCIALISM

Jordan said the race between President Trump and Joe Biden, before Fox News projected the Democrat as the projected winner, is far from over.

"I've been in Pennsylvania the last four days. The things I've seen -- I've been in politics 26 years -- I have never seen any election process as bad as what took place in the state of Pennsylvania, and we've got to get to the bottom of this, Jordan said. "I still think there's a path for the president to win and I certainly hope he does."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Trump campaign is mounting legal challenges and seeking recounts beginning Monday.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election