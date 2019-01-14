Ocasio-Cortez questions Trump’s wealth after presidential swipe

President Trump clashed with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday, with the president publicly brushing off a reporter’s question about her criticisms toward him, and the freshman congresswoman firing back with a swipe at his personal wealth.

The back-and-forth started when Trump was asked Monday about Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., recently saying there is "no question" Trump is a racist.

“Who cares?” Trump said of her comments, brushing off the question with a hand gesture.

Ocasio-Cortez fired back on Twitter.

“I bartended for *years* in New York City. I understand guys like this like the back of my hand. We got under his skin,” she tweeted, with a laughing emoji.

“I’d say we’d be taxing 70% of Trump’s income, but he probably hasn’t made more than $10 million in years—and that’s the real reason he’s hiding his taxes,” she continued, adding a winking-face emoji.

Ocasio-Cortez recently floated the possibility of a 70 percent tax on the wealthy to fund the proposed 'Green New Deal.' Trump's tax returns, meanwhile, have been a recurring and contentious topic ever since his time on the campaign trail in 2016, as he refuses to release the financial information. Trump has claimed his tax returns are complicated and has maintained he will not release them while they are under audit by the Internal Revenue Service.

Earlier this month, House Democrats moved to target his tax returns, as part of a broad ethics reform package that amounts to their first major piece of legislation since reclaiming the majority. The package as a whole aims to make voter registration and polling access easier for citizens, in addition to tightening election security, but also requires presidents to disclose at least 10 years of their tax returns to the public.

“Requires sitting Presidents and Vice Presidents, as well as candidates for the Presidency and Vice-Presidency to release their tax returns,” the bill’s “Presidential Tax Transparency” section reads.