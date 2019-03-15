Ocasio-Cortez does push-ups to pass time during 'boring' hearing recess

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to social media Friday to show her followers how she dealt with what she deemed a “boring” hearing.

The New York Democrat posted a video on Instagram showing she and Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., doing push-ups during a recess the day before.

“I admit, sometimes hearings get a little boring,” she wrote. “We had a recess and I needed to get my head back in the game, so Rep. @jimmygomezca and I did some pushups to get the blood pumping.”

Ocasio-Cortez, wearing heels and a suit, can be seen going push-up for push-up with Gomez until the pair completed five repetitions.

Someone can be heard saying, “Alright, back to work” as Ocasio-Cortez stands up.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is also seen in the video cheering Ocasio-Cortez on.

“Don’t judge me, I def fell off the workout wagon and am trying to get back on again.” she added to her post.

It was not clear what specific hearing Ocasio-Cortez was taking an exercise break from.