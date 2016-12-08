Obama's Historic Interview with Píolin Shows Hispanic Influence

President Barack Obama will give his first in-studio radio interview as president to Univisión Radio’s Píolin – a sign of the importance of the Latino vote this political season.

The interview on “Píolin por la Mañana,” broadcast across more than a dozen radio stations in regions with large Latino communities, is scheduled to air at noon EST.

"I am thrilled to interview President Barack Obama," said host Eddie "Píolin" Sotelo. "The historic interview...will give the President a direct line of communication to our listeners to address issues important to the Hispanic community."

Listeners can also watch the interview on www.showdepiolin.com.

It is the third time Píolin will interview Obama. Last year, the popular radio host interviewed the president from the Oval Office last year.

The interview comes as Spanish-language media are exerting their political influence leading into the midterm elections.