NYC professors sue over forced representation by 'antisemitic' union

A group of New York City professors is suing for the right to no longer be represented by a labor union they say is antisemitic and has targeted the educators due to their beliefs.

City University of New York professors Avraham Goldstein, Michael Goldstein, Frimette Kass-Shraibman, Mitchell Langbert, Jeffrey Lax and Maria Pagano have filed suit against the college, a slew of New York officials and the union, Professional Staff Congress/CUNY, seeking to no longer be forced to pay dues to PSC.

All of the educators resigned from PSC last summer after the union issued a resolution in support of the Palestinian people and condemning Israel. Five of the six plaintiffs are Jewish.

PSC's resolution stated that the CUNY union "cannot be silent about the continued subjection of Palestinians to the state-supported displacement, occupation, and use of lethal force by Israel" and goes on to say, among other things, that the chapter would consider officially supporting the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement against Israel.

The plaintiffs say the resolution was "anti-Semitic, anti-Jewish, and anti-Israel," and that PSC has "single[d] them out for opprobrium, hatred, and harassment based on their religious, ethnic, and/or moral beliefs and identity." The professors say that being forced to be represented by and financially support the union violates their constitutional rights.

They also claim that the union representing them not only stands contrary to their own beliefs, but has proactively targeted them due to their religion.

The court filing alleges that Professor Michael Goldstein, who has taught at CUNY for 32 years and whose late father was a longtime chancellor of the institution, "has experienced anti-Semitic and anti-Zionist attacks from members of PSC, including what he sees as bullying, harassment, destruction of property, calls for him to be fired, organization of student attacks against him, and threats against him and his family."

The PSC did not respond to Fox News' request for comment on the lawsuit and its claims.

National Right to Work Foundation president Mark Mix, whose organization is representing the plaintiffs, told Fox News, "These CUNY professors are just the latest in a long line of American workers throughout history who have suffered discrimination or other wrongs as the result of being forced, by law, under the control of a union they actively oppose."

Mix added, "Exclusive so-called ‘representation’ infringes the constitutional right of free association for public employees across the country, and federal courts must finally correct this injustice."