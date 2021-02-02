NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang tests positive for COVID-19

New York mayoral candidate Andrew Yang has tested positive for COVID-19, he said on Tuesday.

"I am experiencing mild symptoms but am otherwise feeling well and in good spirits," Yang said in a statement, adding that he will be in quarantine in adherence to state guidelines and the advice of his physician.

Yang said he will be pivoting to all virtual events in the coming days but is looking forward to "once again hitting the campaign train and advancing a positive vision of our city's future."

If elected, Yang, who ran for president in 2020, will be tasked with spurring economic development from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, which led to job losses and forced hundreds of businesses to shutter. Thousands of New Yorkers left the city due to the ability to work from home or to escape cramped living quarters and rising violent crime rates.

Campaign staffers and other individuals who work closely with Yang or have been in contact with him in recent days have been notified of his positive test results and additional contact tracing is in progress, he said.

"As always, I encourage everyone to stay safe, wear a mask, and stay up to date with all the latest public health and COVID-related news at CDC.gov."