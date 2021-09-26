NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio booed at Global Citizens Live concert

Mayor Bill de Blasio was booed by an otherwise euphoric crowd at Saturday’s star-studded Global Citizens Live concert, marking the second time in recent weeks he was heckled at a major Central Park performance.

De Blasio heard widespread jeers as he took the mic to tout New York City’s climate change initiatives in between sets from the likes of Coldplay, J-Lo and Lizzo, and appearances by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and other dignitaries.

BLACK LIVES MATTER LEADER CALLS BILL DE BLASIO'S VACCINE MANDATE ‘MODERN DAY FREEDOM PAPERS’

The lame duck Democrat was bombarded with Bronx cheers at The Homecoming Concert in Central Park last month, which was meant to signal the return of city life amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 60,000 fans were forced to flee to the exits as the show was abruptly cut short by severe weather threatening the Manhattan park.

Hizzoner has a history of receiving icy receptions from not only city employees, but crowds filled with political allies.

Boobirds even showed up to grill the mayor at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest this Independence Day.