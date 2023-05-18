NYC may house illegal immigrants at infamous prison: 'We are considering everything'

New York City is reportedly considering using Rikers Island prison to house illegal immigrants from the souther border, after running out of available shelter space in the city.

Sources revealed that officials are pondering the idea as a "last-ditch site" for migrant housing as the Big Apple sees hundreds of new arrivals each day, according to the New York Post.

When asked about the possibility of sheltering migrants at the active jail, Mayor Eric Adams said "we are considering everything," highlighting the severity of the ongoing crisis.

Located near LaGuardia Airport, the infamous prison has housed some of the most violent convicted felons in American history, including serial killer David Berkowitz, known as the "Son of Sam," and Mark David Chapman, the man who murdered John Lennon.

NYC AT ‘BREAKING POINT,' DEPUTY MAYOR SAYS ‘ABSOLUTELY NO MORE ROOM’

Tupac Shakur and Lil Wayne are among some of the musicians who served time at the infamous prison.

Rikers is known for its violence and mysterious deaths, most recently having an accused murderer fatally jump from a railing while in custody, just weeks after an inmate set a fire in their cell that injured 15 staff members and five inmates.

The city would reportedly open the Otis Bantum Correctional Center (OBCC) on Rikers Island to house the migrants.

BIDEN ADMIN, NY OFFICIALS SLAMMED AFTER HOMELESS VETERANS BOOTED FROM MIGRANT HOTELS: ‘SLAP IN THE FACE’

It is unclear whether the prison would serve as temporary or long term housing for the migrants, as it is expected to be closed by 2027.

New York City is currently housing illegal migrants in about 150 different hotels, facilities, and buildings around the city, even using an elementary school gym and former NYPD training facility to shelter the illegal immigrants.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that the city reached its "breaking point" in available migrant services and shelter, and they are exploring new ways to assist the 67,000 immigrants who have sought asylum in the city.

Fox News' Bradford Betz and Greg Norman contributed to this report.