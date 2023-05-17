NYC at 'breaking point,' deputy mayor says 'absolutely no more room'

New York City reportedly reached its "breaking point" in the ongoing migrant crisis, as swarms of illegal immigrants continue to seek asylum in the Big Apple following Title 42's expiration.

During a press conference Wednesday to discuss the city's housing crisis, Anne Williams-Isom, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services in NYC, revealed that over 67,000 migrants arrived in the city since last year, with an average of 600-700 new arrivals per day.

Williams-Isom stressed that New York City is "really in the midst of a terrible crisis," highlighting that the city has no prior knowledge of many migrant arrivals before they show up seeking shelter.

According to Health and Human Services data, there are currently over 150 emergency sites and 9 humanitarian crisis centers being used to house migrants, the ninth being at the Roosevelt Hotel — a historic New York stay that will now serve as a 24-hour migrant center.

It was also noted during the conference that due to the overcrowding, there are several ports of entry with no migrant assistance, including those arriving at airports.

Despite NYC dealing with a high rate of homelessness, the Deputy Mayor said the reasoning behind resorting to housing migrants in hotels, schools, and other public spaces is to "ensure that nobody sleeps on the street in New York City."

It was recently confirmed by a spokesperson for City Hall that officials are considering closing down large sections of city streets for temporary migrant housing.

Williams-Isom noted that the lifting of Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that allowed the immediate expulsion of migrants from the U.S., caused an increase in the need for emergency shelter and pushed the city to house migrants in school gyms.

NYC was blasted Tuesday for turning an active elementary school gym into a shelter for illegal immigrants, but when pressed on the concern Williams-Isom said that "the school was always going to be a respite site."

Williams-Isom again noted that there is "absolutely no more room" left in the city for migrants, and reiterated a frequently repeated call for support from other New York counties, as well as aid at a federal level.

Good Day New York's Rosanna Scotta recently asked Democratic Mayor Eric Adams, "where the heck is the President of the United States?"

"That’s a good question," Adams responded. "I think we all should be asking why this is happening to a city that was turning itself around and will continue to do so…No city should be carrying this burden. This is a national problem, and it needs a national solution."

