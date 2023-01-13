NY Dem calls on George Santos constituents to confront him in person, make his life a 'living nightmare'

A New York Democrat called on voters to make embattled Long Island Republican Rep. George Santos' life a "living nightmare" at a protest rally in Queens on Friday.

Nassau County legislator Josh Lafazan led an organized protest outside Santos' office in Douglaston, Queens, where residents of New York's 3rd Congressional District gathered to demand that Santos resign from the House after he lied about his background before being elected to Congress in November. Santos was found to have fabricated his résumé, lying about where he worked and went to school, as well as his purported Jewish heritage and even his mother's supposed death on 9/11.

"He thinks that this will just die down. We are here to remind George Santos that we are not going anywhere, that the citizens in this district will not be silenced, will not just accept this. We will rise up, and we will hold him accountable every single day," Lafazan told reporters Friday.

Formerly a Democratic candidate for the 3rd Congressional District, Lafazan is now the ringleader of the "Where's George?" campaign, which calls on people to take pictures of the GOP congressman if they see him in public and post them on social media.

"If George Santos won't come to the voters who elected him, then the voters in this district will come to George Santos, and we will make every single day a living nightmare until he does the right thing and resigns," he said.

Lafazan's office did not answer the phone when contacted by Fox News Digital for further comment.

Santos has so far refused all calls to resign.

"I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living," he tweeted Wednesday. "I will NOT resign!"

He doubled down on Thursday and explained to Fox News Digital that the only condition under which he will leave Congress is if the 142,000 people who voted for him all demand that he do so.

Five of Santos’ fellow House Republicans have called on the embattled freshman to resign.

First-term GOP Reps. Brandon Williams, Anthony D’Esposito, Nick Langworthy and Nick LaLota all called on Santos to leave Congress amid the massive scandal. Santos is facing calls for investigations from the federal to the local level for his duping of voters and allegations that he possibly violated federal campaign finance laws. Rep. Mike Lawler joined them on Thursday.

The campaign finance allegations so far center on $705,000 that Santos donated to his own campaign from purported income earned through Devolder, LLC, a consulting business he founded in 2021, suggesting that he could have disguised campaign contributions made by unknown individuals or corporations, according to a federal watchdog complaint.

Santos has also faced calls to resign from the Nassau County Republican Party.

