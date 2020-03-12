Northern Mariana Islands Democratic caucuses: Here are the delegates at stake

Democrats in the U.S. territory of the Northern Mariana Islands on Saturday will head to their caucuses to assign their pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention, as Joe Biden grows his lead over Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential race.

An island chain in the northwestern Pacific Ocean, the Northern Mariana Islands is one of several U.S. territories that -- though the citizens living there can't vote in presidential elections -- the Republican and Democratic parties give a say in choosing the presidential nominees.

Election format

Voters in the Northern Mariana Islands attend closed Democratic caucuses to assign their pledged delegates.

Who won in 2016?

Hillary Clinton won the Northern Mariana Islands Democratic caucus 54 percent to 34 percent in 2016.

Delegates at stake

There are six pledged delegates at stake in the Northern Mariana Islands on Saturday. The territory is also given five unpledged superdelegates.

Other territories

American Samoa is the only other territory to vote in the Democratic primary so far. Mike Bloomberg won its Super Tuesday caucus with 50 percent of the vote, earning four delegates, while Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard finished in second with 29 percent, earning two delegates.

Puerto Rico will hold its Democratic primary on March 29, assigning a total of 51 pledged delegates.