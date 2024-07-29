Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper withdraws from consideration to be Kamala Harris' running mate: report

Cooper was considered a top contender in the Vice President's veepstakes

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is no longer in the running to be Vice President Kamala Harris's running mate this election season, according to The New York Times.

The Times reported on Monday evening that Cooper informed Harris' team about his decision to withdraw. It's unclear what caused him to withdraw.

Cooper has been considered a top contender to be Harris' running mate in recent days.

John Locke Foundation senior political analyst Mitch Kokai told Fox News Digital earlier on Monday that the North Carolina governor was considered "a good match" for Harris.

Cooper Harris split

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is reportedly no longer in the running to be Vice President Kamala Harris's running mate. (Getty Images)

"Democrats are likely to see Roy Cooper as a good match for Kamala Harris for multiple reasons. First and foremost, Cooper helps bring North Carolina’s 16 electoral votes into play in a way other candidates do not," Kokai explained.

Roy Cooper with is hands raised

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper reportedly withdrew from consideration to be VP Kamala Harris' running mate. (ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images)

"He has won six statewide elections since 2000. That’s an impressive accomplishment for a Democrat in a state that has trended right during the same time period."

Fox News Digital's Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

