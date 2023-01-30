No plans for Hunter Biden to appear before House Oversight Committee 'right now,' says Chairman James Comer

House Republicans have made investigating "influence peddling schemes" among the Biden family a top priority in the 118th Congress, namely the questionable business dealings of Hunter Biden. However, there are no plans for the first son to appear before the House Oversight Committee, as of right now.

House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., made an appearance before the National Press Club on Monday morning, when he spoke about some of the upcoming investigatory objectives of the House Oversight Committee. Comer pointed to border security, prescription drug costs and the Biden family's foreign business dealings as top priorities in the GOP-controlled chamber.

"No." said Comer when asked if Hunter Biden would be called before the committee. "Right now, we just want the bank records."

"We're investigating the president. [This] isn't a Hunter Biden investigation. This is an investigation of the president," he also stated, saying Hunter Biden is a "person of interest" in the investigation into the president.

OVERSIGHT CHAIR COMER REIGNITES GOP’S ‘TOP PRIORITY’ PROBE INTO HUNTER BIDEN, SETS HEARING WITH TWITTER EXECS

Comer said that the committee will look at specific business transactions and bring in connected individuals.

"Anyone that was in business with the Bidens, that were on these accounts, that were partners in these LLCs" will be called before the Oversight Committee, said Comer.

"I think they need to tell everyone exactly what the business was," Comer went on, before pointing to a specific wire transfer made to Hunter Biden by a company associated with the Chinese Communist Party.

Comer followed up with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen earlier this month requesting access to information on the first son's suspicious business dealings flagged or reported by U.S. banks.

HOUSE INTELLIGENCE CHAIR SOUNDS THE ALARM AFTER FBI SEIZES BIDEN NOTEBOOKS FROM HIS DELAWARE HOME

Last week, the Treasury Department refused to hand over suspicious activity reports regarding Hunter Biden’s oversea business dealings to the House Oversight Committee. Republicans have accused the Treasury Department of stonewalling the investigation into the president's son.

The Treasury Department’s chief of legislative affairs Jonathan Davidson, in a response to Comer’s Jan. 11 letter to Secretary Janet Yellen, told the chairman he needed to say more on why the committee is asking for the "highly sensitive" information.

The House Oversight Committee will hold their first hearing of the 118th Congress on Feb. 1 to investigate mismanagement of taxpayer-funded COVID-19 relief spending.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.