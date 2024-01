Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

No Labels, the centrist group that's moving toward potentially launching a third-party unity presidential ticket, is asking the Justice Department to investigate possible criminal charges against some Democratic-leaning groups and activists who are opposed to their ballot access efforts.

The organization says that "there is a group of activists and operatives and party officials who have participated in an alleged illegal conspiracy to use intimidation, harassment and fear against representatives of No Labels, its donors, and its potential candidates."

Dan Webb, a No Labels volunteer and lawyer, told reporters at a news conference on Thursday, "No Labels has filed a formal complaint with the United States Department of Justice regarding an alleged unlawful conspiracy to subvert American's voting rights and shut down the organization's effort to secure ballot access in the 2024 presidential election."

"There is a group of activists and operatives and party officials who have participated in alleged illegal conspiracy to use intimidation, harassment and fear against representatives of No Labels, its donors and its potential candidates," Webb charged.

"We decided it was time to fight back," he emphasized. "Their tactics are becoming increasingly brazen."

As it works toward launching a potential presidential ticket to give Americans a third option in what may likely end up being a rematch this year between President Biden and former President Donald Trump, No Labels has been working to get on the ballot across the country.

No Labels says they are already on the ballot in 14 states – and currently working in 13 others. The group says it intends to have access in 32 states by later this year.

"We will decide in the coming months whether to offer our ballot line to a unity presidential ticket," No Labels executive director Margaret White said. "If we do so, that ticket’s presidential campaign will be responsible for securing access in the final 18 states plus the District of Columbia."

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, a Democrat turned independent and co-founder of No Labels, stressed that "the American people want another choice for president this year."

"No one in our country has a right to prevent that choice from being offered to the voters," he added, as he pointed to the group's complaint to the Justice Department.

No Labels, in their complaint to the Justice Department, wrote that "it’s one thing to oppose candidates who are running; it’s another to use intimidation tactics to prevent them from even getting in front of the voters."

Opponents of No Labels – which includes outside Democratic groups and operatives – have repeatedly argued that if a unity ticket is launched, it would only boost Trump's chances of retaking the White House. And No Labels opponents have publicly stated that they would put pressure on the organization and its staff as well as with donors and potential candidates.

