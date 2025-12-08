Minnesota fraud scheme unearths millions in luxury property, cars: DOJ

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress have launched new investigations into Minnesota's massive "Feeding Our Future" fraud case, pressing federal agencies to recover stolen taxpayer dollars and pursue additional enforcement actions, including a new Treasury Department probe.

Republicans say the renewed investigations are necessary because, despite dozens of convictions, federal officials are still working to recover only a fraction of the stolen money — a process that has uncovered high-end vehicles, luxury homes, designer goods and large amounts of cash tied to the scheme. Meanwhile, city officials in Minneapolis are bracing for an influx of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents after the agency announced plans for a new operation in the state.

At issue is a $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a children's nutrition program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and overseen by the state of Minnesota during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the stated goal of providing food to school-aged children.

The scheme exploited the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decision to waive many of its standard requirements for the Federal Child Nutrition Program during the pandemic, including relaxing its requirement for non-school-based distributors to participate in the program.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT MINNESOTA’S ‘FEEDING OUR FUTURE’ FRAUD AT THE CENTER OF TRUMP’S LATEST CRACKDOWN

Conspirators charged in the scheme falsely claimed to have served millions of meals to children during the pandemic, but instead used the money for personal gain, according to federal authorities. They are also accused of fabricating invoices, submitting fake attendance records and falsely distributing thousands of meals from hundreds of so-called food distribution "sites" across the state.

At least 77 individuals in Minnesota have been indicted as part of the fraud scheme, as Fox News Digital previously reported, and it is believed to be the largest pandemic-era scheme in U.S. history.

Trial testimony and photos previously introduced as evidence in the case showed wads of more than $64,000 in cash, gold jewelry purchased in Dubai and four vehicles, including a brand-new Tesla and a Porsche, seized from one defendant’s home and cars, along with financial records for a $1.1 million Prior Lake property that he bought to build a custom 8,000-square-foot lake house, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported at the time of the trial.

But the effort to recover at least a portion of the stolen funds has proved to be a bit slower-going. To date, federal officials have recovered an estimated $60 million in funding that was stolen as part of the "Feeding Our Futures" scheme, according to estimates provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the state — less than half of the $250 million in stolen funds.

The slow recovery effort is not for lack of trying. Last month, a federal judge in the state ordered one defendant to pay $48 million in restitution funds, in addition to a 10-year prison sentence he received as part of his role in the sprawling fraud effort.

PATEL TOUTS FBI'S DOZENS OF CONVICTIONS IN $250 MILLION MINNESOTA COVID SCAM

Other individuals convicted have also been ordered to refund the government millions of dollars to recoup the stolen taxpayer funds.

Still, the process can be complex and difficult. That's because recovering the stolen funds often involves tracing them to how they were spent — including U.S. properties and vehicles, and then seizing those items for forfeiture — which can contribute to the delay.

In some cases, individuals who were convicted of the crimes actually have family members still living in the homes they are accused of purchasing with the stolen funds.

Others have funneled money abroad into shell corporations, while at least some others appear to have spent the money to pay down their own credit card bills, or otherwise fund their "lavish lifestyles," according to information provided by the Justice Department.

In the case of Abdimajid Mohamed Nur — the defendant who was ordered to pay $48 million in restitution — the stolen funds were sent to a shell company. Nur is estimated to have spent the bulk of the $900,000 in fraud proceeds through his shell company, using that money to buy new vehicles, take a honeymoon to the Maldives and purchase jewelry.

FBI Director Kash Patel described the scheme in July as "one of the worst" in Minnesota history.

"These individuals misappropriated hundreds of millions in federal funds intended to nourish vulnerable children during a time of crisis, redirecting those resources into luxury homes, high-end vehicles and extravagant lifestyles while families faced hardship," he said.

TRUMP, STATES BACK IN COURT OVER SNAP AS BENEFITS REMAIN IN LEGAL LIMBO

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charging documents show that roughly 300 "food sites" in the state served little or no food, with the so-called food vendors and organizations fabricated to launder money intended to reimburse the cost of feeding children.

Senior FBI officials told Fox News that the investigation and resulting trials and indictments continue to impact the state and have already touched off legislative reform in Minnesota.

They added that the investigation into the fraud remains ongoing, and that additional charges were expected.