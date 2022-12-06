EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Haley tops off flood of national GOP support for Herschel Walker, rips 'arrogant' Warnock

EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina governor, on Monday topped off what has been a flood of support from prominent national Republicans seeking to propel Senate nominee Herschel Walker over the finish line in his runoff race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

The potential 2024 presidential candidate was the latest high-profile figure to stump for Walker since the November general election, a long list that included Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, former Democratic Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Alabama Senator-elect Katie Britt, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital following Walker's final rally before the runoff, Haley underscored the importance turnout would play for Republicans to oust Warnock and secure a split Senate. She also ripped the incumbent Democrat for what she said was his "arrogance" in claiming Walker did not have the "competence and character" to do the job.

"If Republicans learned anything, red waves don't happen — turnout happens. We need turnout tomorrow in Georgia," Haley said. "Warnock has done nothing for the last two years. All you have to do is look at the economy."

WARNOCK STILL WON'T SAY IF HE SUPPORTS ANY ABORTION LIMITATIONS JUST ONE DAY BEFORE GEORGIA RUNOFF

"He's spent $5 trillion. He wants to spend $3.5 trillion more. You look at 40-year inflation — he's done nothing to help that. He's okay with getting dirty oil from Venezuela instead of opening up our energy sector. What's he done to back law enforcement or border patrol? He's done nothing to try and fix the immigration process," she said.

Haley argued that Warnock had not done anything to empower parents when it came to their children's education, and that he failed to hold President Biden's administration accountable on its failures in Afghanistan.

"So what have Georgians gotten for two years of Warnock? Nothing. And so the last thing we need is six more years of him. We've got a chance to right the ship. We needed to be here in Georgia because we've got to get Herschel over the finish line," she said.

On the campaign trail, Warnock has stuck close to the line that the race between himself and Walker is about "competence and character," trying to make the case that he is the "champion" Georgia needs for a successful future.

‘SEC CHAMPION’: WARNOCK RALLIES AT WALKER'S ALMA MATER, TOUTS RECORD ON ABORTION

Haley, however, blasted Warnock's accusation that Walker was not competent enough for the job, emphasizing what she said was the Republican's dedication to the people of Georgia.

"It's arrogance. I mean, arrogance to say he's more competent than Herschel Walker?" she said. "Herschel Walker has had plenty of successes in his lifetime. But the one success he's got that's above all others — he cares about people. He knows that he'd be working for we the people. He knows that this is about what the people want. Not what he wants. And he's humble, and he's ready to do the job."

"It's about making sure you've worked for the people and answering calls. Warnock didn't answer the call the last two years," she added.

Warnock has not received the same level of support on the campaign trail from prominent national Democrats since Election Day.

HIGH STAKES IN HERSCHEL WALKER-RAPHAEL WARNOCK SENATE BATTLE IN GEORGIA'S RUNOFF SHOWDOWN

He welcomed former President Obama at a rally in Atlanta last week, as well as Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., and celebrities like Dave Matthews and Dulé Hill. He has not, however, been joined by Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris, possibly because of their underwater approval rating among Georgians.

Similarly, Walker has not had former President Trump join him in person, potentially for a similar reason.

Haley has been the subject of much speculation over the possibility she could throw her hat into the 2024 Republican presidential race. She told a crowd at Clemson University last month that she was "taking the holidays to kind of look at what the situation is," and that if she did decide to run, she would put "1,000%" into it.

Fox asked if Trump's announcement that he was seeking the White House for the third time would affect her decision, or her path to victory should she decide to run. Haley said she was focused on the Georgia runoff.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Today is about Herschel Walker. Tomorrow is even more about Herschel Walker. We want everybody at the polls. We can talk about all that other stuff the day after tomorrow after Herschel wins," she said.