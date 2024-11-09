Nikki Haley responds after Trump says she won't be part of new cabinet, says she wishes him 'great success'

Nikki Haley, a Republican who ran against President-elect Trump months ago, responded after he publicly announced that she would not be joining his administration.

Responding in an equally public format, Haley wrote that she wishes him "great success."

"I was proud to work with President Trump defending America at the United Nations," she wrote in a X post Saturday.

"I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years," she said.

Haley's gracious response came after Trump took to Truth Social to frankly state that U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, as well as former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo would not be participating in his new cabinet.

The announcement came after rumors have swirled regarding President-elect Trump's cabinet members.

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," the president-elect posted on Truth Social early Saturday evening.

"I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country," he continued. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Haley during her run for the Republican candidate attempted to cast herself as an alternative to Trump, but eventually penned a supportive op-ed about the presidential candidate two days before Election Day.

The former South Carolina governor wrote the recently-published opinion piece, which is titled "Trump Isn’t Perfect, but He’s the Better Choice."

"I don’t agree with Mr. Trump 100% of the time," Haley conceded. "But I do agree with him most of the time, and I disagree with Ms. Harris nearly all the time. That makes this an easy call."

Fox News Digital's Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.