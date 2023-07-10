Nikki Haley hauls in nearly $16M since launching GOP presidential campaign in February

FIRST ON FOX: Nikki Haley’s Republican presidential campaign and two aligned political committees brought in $7.3 million during the April-June second quarter of 2023 fundraising, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Additionally, Haley’s campaign highlights that the former two-term South Carolina governor, who later served as ambassador to the United Nations in then-President Trump’s administration, has hauled in $15.6 million across all three of her fundraising committees since declaring her candidacy for the White House in February.

The filings, which were shared first with Fox News on Monday, indicate that Haley’s campaign raked in $5.3 million the past three months, which includes a roughly $1 million transfer from Team Stand for America, her joint fundraising committee, which reports raising $2.6 million during the second quarter. Haley’s leadership political action committee, Stand for America, listed $357,000 in receipts in its filing.

Stand for America Fund, Inc. - the super PAC supporting Haley’s presidential run - in a separate announcement told Fox News that they've hauled in $18.7 million in fundraising during the second quarter.

WHO'S IN AND WHO'S ON THE SIDELINES — YOUR GUIDE TO THE 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION RACE

Haley’s campaign spotlighted that they have received 159,178 donations, with the vast majority of those contributions under $200, in a sign of the candidate’s grassroots appeal.

"Nikki is grateful for the groundswell of support from more than 150,000 donations from all 50 states. Voters want their next president to take on China, speak out against socialism at home and abroad, and provide a vision for a strong and proud America," Haley campaign communications director Nachama Soloveichik said in a statement.

DONALD TRUMP'S EYE-POPPING FUNDRAISING HAUL THE PAST THREE MONTHS

The campaign reiterated that they had well over the 40,000 individual donations required by the Republican National Committee as one of its thresholds for candidates to make the stage at the first GOP presidential nomination debate. The showdown will be hosted by Fox News and held in Milwaukee on August 23.

The campaign also showcased that they had $9.3 million cash on hand in their coffers at the end of June.

Stand For America Fund, Inc. told Fox News that they had $17 million cash on hand.

"Voters all across America are standing alongside Governor Haley in the fight to take back our country from Joe Biden and the radical left, and we couldn’t be happier with the level of support we’ve received thus far. Every dollar gets us one step closer to winning in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada," Mark Harris, the super PAC’s lead strategist, said in a statement.

FIRST ON FOX: DESANTIS BRINGS IN $20 MILLION IN FIRST SIX WEEKS OF HIS WHITE HOUSE BID

While impressive, Haley’s fundraising is significantly less that the $35 million in fundraising Trump’s team says that the former president’s campaign and Save America, his political action committee, raised the past three months combined. Trump’s massive haul appears to be an indicator that the former president's mounting legal troubles have helped fuel his 2024 White House campaign.

During the second quarter of fundraising this year, Trump become the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to be charged with a crime, as he was indicted and arraigned New York City by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in April and again in June in federal court in Miami.

Trump remains the commanding front-runner in the latest Republican presidential primary polls, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in second place, trailing the former president by double digits, and Haley and the rest of the large field of candidates in the single digits.

As Fox News first reported on Thursday, DeSantis reported raising $20 million from his campaign launch in late May through the end of June. And Never Back Down, the super PAC supporting the Florida governor's presidential run, in a separate announcement told Fox News that they hauled in $130 million in fundraising since the committee launched in early March.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Candidates have until July 15 to file reports with the Federal Election Commission.

Fundraising, along with polling, is a key metric to gauge a candidate's popularity and a campaign's strength. The money raised can be used for travel, ads, and to build voter outreach efforts.

READ THE ‘NIKKI HALEY FOR PRESIDENT’ RECEIPTS - APP USERS, CLICK HERE

READ THE ‘TEAM STAND FOR AMERICA’ RECEIPTS - APP USERS, CLICK HERE

READ THE ‘STAND FOR AMERICA PAC’ RECEIPTS - APP USERS, CLICK HERE