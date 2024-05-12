Expand / Collapse search
Israel-Hamas war would 'probably already been over' if Trump were president, Sen. Tom Cotton says

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) made the remarks on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Sen. Tom Cotton: Biden 'favors a Hamas victory over Israel' Video

Sen. Tom Cotton: Biden 'favors a Hamas victory over Israel'

Republican senators criticize President Biden after he vowed to withhold weapons from Israel if it follows through with an invasion of Rafah. 

The Republican senator from Arkansas says the Israel-Hamas war "would have probably already been over" if Donald Trump were president.

Tom Cotton appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday when he made the remarks. 

"President Trump said just last night that he would absolutely provide Israel with the weapons they need to finish the job," Cotton said. "This would have never happened on President Trump. Trump's watch. It didn't happen on his watch. And if he were president, this war would have probably already been over with much less civilian suffering in Gaza because he would have backed Israel to the hilt from the beginning."

Last week, the GOP senator renewed the call to impeach President Biden following reports of aid to Israel being delayed during its war with the terrorist organization Hamas.

'NO CHOICE' BUT TO IMPEACH BIDEN OVER DELAYED ISRAEL AID, GOP SENATOR SAYS

Sen. Tom Cotton speaks in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., blasts President Biden on Thursday for his comments about withholding weapons to Israel. (Fox News)

A recently passed $95 billion supplemental foreign aid package included roughly $26 billion for both Israel and humanitarian aid for areas including Gaza. The aid was encouraged by the Biden administration, which had proposed it nearly six months prior. 

Cotton suggested that Biden should be impeached for delaying an aid shipment to Israel, which he claimed had to do with the president's re-election bid as he balances a divided Democratic Party on the Israel war. 

SEN. TOM COTTON DEMANDS BIDEN CRACK DOWN ON ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES

Tom Cotton Donald Trump at White House

Trump, right, speaks while Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas, left, and listens during an introduction of the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy (RAISE) Act in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.  (Zach Gibson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Israel-Palestinians

Israeli soldiers gather near the Israeli-Gaza border in southern Israel before they enter Gaza Strip, Wednesday, May 1, 2024.  (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Last month, Cotton called on the Biden administration to deport any foreign student engaging in disruptive demonstrations on college campuses. 

Fox News' Julia Johnson, Kristine Parks, Liz Friden and Jacqui Heinrich contributed to this report.

