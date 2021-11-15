Nikki Haley blasts Biden’s ‘failed foreign policy’ ahead of virtual summit with Xi Jinping

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Monday blasted President Biden’s upcoming virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying the U.S. president must address China’s transgressions or else appear weak to the rest of the world.

"President Biden’s failed foreign policy already has the world questioning his judgment," Haley, who served during the Trump administration, told Fox News in a statement. "Anything short of defending Taiwan’s democracy, calling out China’s genocide, and demanding answers as to why China is funding the Ayatollah by importing Iranian oil is weakness."

Biden is set to meet virtually with Xi on Monday evening , as the Biden administration works to stabilize the relationship between the U.S. and China. It will be their third engagement since February.

The White House announced the meeting Friday, saying that the two leaders "will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC, as well as ways to work together where our interests align."

"Throughout, President Biden will make clear U.S. intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about our concerns with the PRC," the White House said.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed the meeting for Monday evening, saying that it is "hoped that the U.S. can work with China toward the same direction and make concerted efforts to make the heads-of-state meeting a success," which, the spokesperson said, "will steer the China-US relationship back to the right track of sound and steady development."

Multiple reports have said Xi plans to invite Biden to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, but the White House has declined to answer questions on whether the U.S. will send officials to the games amid widespread calls for a boycott.

"The United States must boycott the Olympics completely," Haley told Fox News on Monday. "That includes our president. Attending sends a message that America is willing to turn a blind eye as Communist China commits genocide."

Haley’s Stand for America advocacy group issued a blog post Monday morning calling on Biden to condemn China’s ongoing genocide of its minority Uyghur population in Xinjiang, as well as the Communist country’s "cover-ups" on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What are we expecting? More of Biden’s specialty: foreign policy weakness," the post read. "Biden’s team is more focused on making deals with China’s communist leaders than standing against them."

Haley wrote an op-ed for Fox News in February saying Xi wants the "propaganda boost" of the Olympic games to distract from his country’s human rights atrocities, which she compared to the Holocaust.

"Symbolism matters, and if the United States and other free nations participate in Beijing 2022, the Chinese Communist Party will claim it as further proof of China’s good global standing and world leadership," she wrote at the time. "But if the United States boycotts the Winter Olympics, it will send an unmistakable message that China’s tyranny and threats are unacceptable. It will show that actions have consequences."

