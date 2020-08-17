Newt Gingrich predicts Biden-Harris ticket will collapse: 'This will be the high-water mark'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich anticipated Monday that the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Democratic presidential ticket will "collapse."

“This will be the high-water mark before the collapse of the Biden-Harris ticket,” Gingrich told “Fox & Friends" hours before the start of the Democratic National Convention.

Gingrich argued that, when it is all said and done, the 2020 Democratic ticket will be viewed similarly to former presidential candidate George McGovern’s bid in 1972. The South Dakota senator lost to incumbent President Richard Nixon in a historic landslide.

“Rasmussen just came out and said 55 percent of the country does not think Biden will complete his first term, which means people are going to be looking at Harris as a president, not a vice president.”

Meanwhile, a new national poll released on the eve of the two major political party conventions indicates Joe Biden has a smaller lead over President Trump than most other live telephone operator surveys show.

The ticket of Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris of California tops the ticket of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence 50%-46% among registered voters in a CNN survey conducted Aug. 12-15. The 4-point advantage for the Democratic ticket is right at the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

But a new ABC News/Washington Post national poll released hours later indicated Biden holding a 12-point, 53%-41% lead over the president among registered voters.

The survey -- which was conducted on the same days as the CNN poll -- also showed the former vice president topping Trump by 10-points -- 54%-44% -- among likely voters.

An average of all the latest national general election matchup polls compiled by Real Clear Politics indicates Biden topping Trump by 7.5 points.

Gingrich added that a Rasmussen poll indicated that nearly 40 percent of Americans “think that Biden has cognitive problems.”

“They just sent out this really pathetic thing from the Biden-Harris campaign headquarters that said these two people are ready to lead from day one and they have this weird picture of Harris and Biden in masks, both of them looking down like they don’t want to fall … it just gives you a flavor of where they’re going,” Gingrich said.

