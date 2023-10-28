Newly appointed NYC racial equity chair has history of antisemitic posts: 'FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA'

The newly appointed chair of New York City's Commission on Racial Equity (CORE) has an alarming history of sharing antisemitic on social media, according to a new report.

Linda Tigani, who entered the role on Thursday, has consistently shared posts on X that include the phrase "from the river to the sea," a widespread call used by Hamas militants and anti-Israel activists to express their disdain for the Jewish state, the New York Post first reported Saturday.

"FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA! PALESTINE WILL BE FREE!!" Tigani wrote in a July 2020 post, which included a clip from the "Day of Rage" rally in Brooklyn.

Demonstrators who took part in the "Day of Rage" reportedly chanted "'Death to Israel' and ‘Death to America’ in Arabic in response to Israel announcing plans to annex parts of the West Bank."

In November 2022, Tigani wrote similar words in a post that included a video of a Palestinian artist and cook.

"Beautiful. From the River to the Sea #PalestineWillBeFree," she said at the time.

Tigani also shared a variety of posts that highlighted Israeli attacks on Palestinians from earlier this year, according to the outlet.

One post Tigani shared in May purportedly showed an Israeli police officer assaulting a Palestinian man.

"I despise posting this. One of the reasons I, and so many Palestinians don’t, is [because] the depth of humiliation as torture is unbearable, all of us have family who’ve been through this," the post stated. "This is every single day, everywhere in Palestine."

Tigani's Facebook banner image currently shows the Palestinian flag and says "Free Gaza!!!"

Tigani has not shared publicly her thoughts about the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre of hundreds of Israelis, according to the Post.

In a statement about the matter to the outlet, City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli, a Republican, highlighted the hypocrisy in Tigani being appointed to the new role despite her past comments.

"So the wokester who is supposed to call out racism has spewed some racist antisemitic garbage," Borelli said. "'Hypocrite' is probably the only thing I can call her that The Post won't bleep out."

Prior to her appointment to the position by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Tigani previously served as the acting Chief Equity and Strategy Officer for the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) since 2022. In that position, Tigani reportedly raked in $143,938 in fiscal year 2022.

Tigani and the New York City Hall did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.