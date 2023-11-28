Expand / Collapse search
Chuck Schumer

New York Sen. Schumer to give major address on rise of antisemitism in US: 'crisis'

Schumer said he felt compelled to speak about antisemitism being the highest ranking Jewish elected official

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is expected to give a major address on Wednesday addressing soaring antisemitism in the U.S. amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. 

In a Tuesday afternoon post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Democratic leader said "antisemitism is a crisis in the country." 

JON LOVITZ SAYS ANTISEMITISM HE'S EXPERIENCED IN HOLLYWOOD ‘IS FROM OTHER JEWS’

"As the highest-ranking Jewish elected official, I feel compelled to speak about it," he said. "I’ll be giving a major address on it tomorrow." 

Antisemitism has proliferated across the United States – much like the rest of the world – since Oct. 7, when Hamas-led forces crossed the Israel-Gaza border while residents were sleeping, dragging people into the street, taking some hostages, while beheading and killing others. 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., conducts a news conference after the senate luncheons in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Around 1,200 Israelis were killed in the attack, with thousands more wounded and many taken hostage by Hamas, and raped, tortured, and murdered.

Much of the increase in antisemitic rhetoric and attacks has occurred at some of the country’s leading institutions and universities. According to a recent Anti-Defamation survey, there were more than 830 documented antisemitic incidents across the U.S. between Oct. 7, 2023 and Nov. 7, 2023 – or an average of nearly 28 antisemitic incidents a day. 

