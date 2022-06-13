NY Gov. Hochul signs state bills aimed at protecting abortion rights

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday signed a new law expanding legal protections for people seeking and providing abortions in New York.

The bill came in response to an anticipated U.S. Supreme Court decision that could potentially overturn the landmark 1973 case, Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion.

A leaked Supreme Court opinion draft of the decision has ignited nationwide protests and prompted Congress to ramp up security for Supreme Court Justices.

"My friends, the sky is literally on the verge of falling in the next week or two and that’s why we are here today," Gov. Hochul said in anticipation of the ruling. "The right to control our bodies is supposed to be settled by now, or so we thought."

One new New York law protects abortion providers from arrest, extradition and legal proceedings in other states by forbidding New York state and local courts and law enforcement agencies from cooperating in most scenarios.

Under another new law, New York will protect the right of people to seek abortion care in the state.

People could sue for unlawful interference with their right to reproductive health care when other people or entities bring civil or criminal charges against them for seeking, accessing or providing abortions.

The laws protecting abortion providers and care take effect immediately.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.