Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

NY Gov. Hochul signs state bills aimed at protecting abortion rights

The new laws came ahead of an expected Supreme Court decision that could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Wyoming abortion clinic arson suspect carries gasoline inside Video

Wyoming abortion clinic arson suspect carries gasoline inside

Wyoming police are seeking information on an arson suspect seen carrying a gasoline canister into an abortion clinic last month.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday signed a new law expanding legal protections for people seeking and providing abortions in New York. 

The bill came in response to an anticipated U.S. Supreme Court decision that could potentially overturn the landmark 1973 case, Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion. 

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a ceremony to sign a legislative package to protect abortion rights in New York, Monday, June 13, 2022. 

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a ceremony to sign a legislative package to protect abortion rights in New York, Monday, June 13, 2022.  (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A leaked Supreme Court opinion draft of the decision has ignited nationwide protests and prompted Congress to ramp up security for Supreme Court Justices. 

"My friends, the sky is literally on the verge of falling in the next week or two and that’s why we are here today," Gov. Hochul said in anticipation of the ruling. "The right to control our bodies is supposed to be settled by now, or so we thought."

 PRO-CHOICE ACTIVISTS BLOCK STREETS NEAR SUPREME COURT IN ANTICIPATION OF ABORTION RULING

One new New York law protects abortion providers from arrest, extradition and legal proceedings in other states by forbidding New York state and local courts and law enforcement agencies from cooperating in most scenarios.

Under another new law, New York will protect the right of people to seek abortion care in the state.

People could sue for unlawful interference with their right to reproductive health care when other people or entities bring civil or criminal charges against them for seeking, accessing or providing abortions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The laws protecting abortion providers and care take effect immediately.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

More from Politics