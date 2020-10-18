New York Governor Cuomo lays out massive COVID-19 vaccination plan

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans for "mass vaccination sites" all over the state on Sunday, to disperse the impending coronavirus vaccine promised by President Trump.

The sites will be made available through the federal government and have been "vetted" by an independent state panel, The New York Post reported.

“How do you administer 40 million vaccines to the state of New York? That is the trick,’’ Cuomo said during a press briefing on the issue.

The New York Democrat also said multiple doses of the vaccine might be required to service some of the state's 20 million residents, adding that, “most of the vaccines they’re talking about require two doses,"’ three to four weeks apart.

Cuomo claimed hospitals, primary-care medical offices, pharmacies, urgent care centers, and state Health Department offices are being considered as vaccine sites.

He also said those who are most at risk of contracting the disease will be treated first.

The next round of immunizations would then be offered to those in areas with high infection rates, followed by the rest of the state.