New poll shows opposition to Iran deal

A new nationwide survey reveals opposition to an agreement reached with Iran to limit the Islamic regime's nuclear weapons capabilities.

Among the key findings: 80 percent oppose giving Iran $150 billion in early sanctions absent congressional approval of the deal; 72 percent said that Congress shouldn't approve an agreement that does not allow independent U.S. inspections of Iran's military laboratories; 68 percent don't believe that inspections overseen by the United Nations that allow up to a 24-day notification period before will prevent Iran from cheating; 65 percent think the deal will result in other nations seeking their own nuclear weapons to protect themselves from Iran; and 63 percent disagree that the deal stops Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

"It's abundantly clear that the more Americans learn about key details within the Iran agreement, the less they like it," said Pat Caddell, a Democratic pollster who conducted the poll, along with the Republican firm McLaughlin & Associates. "Opposition to the deal is growing as the facts work their way into kitchen table conversations across the country."

The poll was conducted by McLaughlin & Associates and Caddell Associates for Secure America Now, a group that bills itself as a nonpartisan organization focused on security issues. It surveyed 800 likely general election voters July 22-23 and had an error margin of 3.5 percentage points, although some message testing questions had an error margin of 4.9 percentage points. Polls gauging American voters' opinions of the Iran deal have varied, with some showing support and others showing opposition.

