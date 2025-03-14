New Canadian PM blasts Trump's 51st state idea: 'Crazy'

Newly minted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has defiantly rejected any notion that Canada will become America’s 51st state amid tensions about an all-out trade war between the neighboring nations.

Carney, speaking to reporters after being sworn into office on Friday, shot down the bold and controversial idea touted by President Donald Trump, calling the idea "crazy."

"We will never, ever in any way, shape or form, be part of the United States," Carney said.

He said that Canada is sovereign with its own values and traditions and that Trump needs to show the nation more respect.

Asked about Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who told reporters that Trump's position is that Canada would be better off joining the United States, Carney said Rubio's point was crazy.

"It’s crazy," Carney said. "His point is crazy. That's it."

Trump has said that annexing Canada would prevent the country from being on the receiving end of punishing trade tariffs. Trump claims the U.S. has subsidized Canada to the tune of $200 billion annually and the U.S. began imposing a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico last week.

Two days later Trump suspended the 25% tariffs on most goods from Canada and Mexico covered under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) for one month. Trump has put 25% tariffs on Canada’s steel and aluminum and is threatening sweeping tariffs on all Canadian products on April 2.

Trump has long said Canada — as well as Mexico — has also failed to do enough to prevent the flow of illegal migrants and drugs, particularly fentanyl into the U.S.

Carney said he has no immediate plans to meet with President Trump but looks forward to doing so. He also addressed Trump’s concerns with Canada.

"We respect President Trump," Carney said. "President Trump has put some very important issues at the top of his agenda. To understand his agenda is understand the importance of addressing the scourge of fentanyl, which is a challenge here in Canada as well as the United States.

"And I would say that the measures that have been put in place in recent weeks in Canada and Mexico, also the United States, means that we are making tremendous progress."

Carney noted he understands the importance President Trump places on American workers and American jobs.

"And we want him and his administration to understand the importance we put on Canadian workers and Canadian job," Carney said.

"And we will look for avenues to work together so that both objectives are met in terms of our goals, our great economies, just as we are doing.

Trump brought up the merger idea to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in person when the pair met at Mar-a-Lago in late November, per Fox News sources. Trump has also suggested annexing Greenland.

Carney, a former Goldman Sachs executive, worked for 13 years in London, Tokyo, New York and Toronto, before being appointed deputy governor of the Bank of Canada in 2003. Carney ran the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013 and the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020.

He has never been elected to public office by the Canadian electorate and does not have a seat in parliament. He won the Liberal leadership last week with 86% of the vote after Trudeau stood down.