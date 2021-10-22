Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House
Published

Neera Tanden named White House staff secretary after scuttled OMB nomination

Tanden has been serving as a White House senior adviser

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Neera Tanden has been tapped to serve as White House staff secretary, a White House official confirmed to Fox News Friday.

Tanden had been serving as a White House senior adviser, prior to her appointment as staff secretary.

NEERA TANDEN JOINS BIDEN WH AS ADVISER AFTER OMB NOMINATION PULLED

Tanden was initially nominated by President Biden to head the Office of Management and Budget. The nomination was withdrawn earlier this year over a lack of congressional support for her nomination, and following criticism over some of her past posts on Twitter.

FILE - Neera Tanden testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs committee  at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 9, 2021. (Photo by LEIGH VOGEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

FILE - Neera Tanden testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs committee  at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 9, 2021. (Photo by LEIGH VOGEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) (LEIGH VOGEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

After her nomination was withdrawn, the president vowed to find a place for Tanden in his administration – one without the requirement of Senate approval.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my Administration. She will bring valuable perspective and insight to our work," the president said in March.

Brooke Singman is a Politics Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeSingman.

More from Politics