Neera Tanden named White House staff secretary after scuttled OMB nomination

Neera Tanden has been tapped to serve as White House staff secretary, a White House official confirmed to Fox News Friday.

Tanden had been serving as a White House senior adviser, prior to her appointment as staff secretary.

Tanden was initially nominated by President Biden to head the Office of Management and Budget. The nomination was withdrawn earlier this year over a lack of congressional support for her nomination, and following criticism over some of her past posts on Twitter.

After her nomination was withdrawn, the president vowed to find a place for Tanden in his administration – one without the requirement of Senate approval.

"I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my Administration. She will bring valuable perspective and insight to our work," the president said in March.