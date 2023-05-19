Nebraska police arrest at least one person at state capitol as lawmakers approve abortion, transgender bill

At least one person was arrested at the Nebraska state capital Friday after protests broke out over a bill passed that bans abortion after 12 weeks and restricts gender transition procedures for those under 19.

Debate was stopped briefly while the arrest took place in a chamber balcony where those opposing the controversial bill yelled and threw what appeared to be bloody tampons onto the legislative floor. The balconies were cleared.

Republican Gov. Jim Pillen said he plans to sign the controversial bill that passed after Republicans got enough votes to end a filibuster.

RHODE ISLAND GOV. MCKEE SIGNS OFF ON BILL LETTING STATE FUND ABORTIONS

TRUMP SAYS HE WOULD REACH ABORTION ‘DEAL’ THAT THE ‘WHOLE COUNTRY CAN AGREE WITH'

Protesters have been demonstrating at the capital in Lincoln, Nebraska this week since lawmakers advanced the bill on Tuesday.

Videos on social media appeared to show police clashing with other protesters outside the chamber whose chants of "Shame, shame!" could be heard by voting lawmakers.

The 12-week abortion ban has exceptions for rape and incest and wouldn’t allow transgender people under 19 years old to undergo gender surgery but with few exceptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nebraska currently bans abortion around 20 weeks and is one of multiple states that has recently passed abortion and transgender laws.

Last month, a proposed six-week ban failed to advance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.