NC Republican lawmakers again propose bill to limit LGBTQ lessons in school

Senate Republicans in North Carolina have introduced sweeping legislation that would bar instruction about sexuality and gender identity in K-4 public school classes and give parents greater authority over their children’s education and health care.

The proposed "Parents’ Bill of Rights" would also require schools to alert parents, in most circumstances, prior to a change in the name or pronoun used for their child. A Senate committee is expected to meet Wednesday to debate the bill.

Among other provisions, the proposal requires schools to make certain classroom reading materials available for parental review and instructs schools to alert parents of any changes to a child's mental well-being.

A version of the bill passed the state Senate last year but did not get a vote in the House. Prospects for passage this year have improved as Republicans lawmakers increased their margins in the November elections.