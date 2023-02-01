Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
NC Republican lawmakers again propose bill to limit LGBTQ lessons in school

‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ would require North Carolina schools to notify parents when a child’s pronouns are changed

Associated Press
Senate Republicans in North Carolina have introduced sweeping legislation that would bar instruction about sexuality and gender identity in K-4 public school classes and give parents greater authority over their children’s education and health care.

The proposed "Parents’ Bill of Rights" would also require schools to alert parents, in most circumstances, prior to a change in the name or pronoun used for their child. A Senate committee is expected to meet Wednesday to debate the bill.

North Carolina senators introduced "Parents’ Bill of Rights" aimed at giving parents greater authority over LGBTQ education taught to kids.

Among other provisions, the proposal requires schools to make certain classroom reading materials available for parental review and instructs schools to alert parents of any changes to a child's mental well-being.

A version of the bill passed the state Senate last year but did not get a vote in the House. Prospects for passage this year have improved as Republicans lawmakers increased their margins in the November elections.

