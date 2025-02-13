Expand / Collapse search
Ireland

Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent leaves powerful two-word message in Irish airport's welcome book

Scott Bessent was traveling home from Ukraine when he stopped at Shannon Airport in Ireland

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Scott Bessent lays out plan as Treasury secretary nominee Video

Scott Bessent lays out plan as Treasury secretary nominee

Fox News national correspondent Bryan Llenas reports on nominee Scott Bessent’s agenda as Treasury secretary under President-elect Donald Trump on ‘Special Report.’

The U.S. Treasury secretary left a straight and to the point message in the welcome book at Shannon Airport in Ireland on Thursday, simply leaving the Trump administration’s two-word motto.

The plane Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was traveling on from Kyiv, Ukraine, made a stop at the western Ireland airport to refuel.

While there, Bessent signed the welcome book, writing, "AMERICA FIRST!"

FOX Business White House correspondent Edward Lawrence snapped a picture of the page, and above Bessent’s entry was an entry from former Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

JD VANCE, TREASURY SEC SCOTT BESSENT TO MEET WITH ZELENSKYY AS TRUMP TEAM SETS SIGHTS ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

america-first-scott-bessent

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed the welcome book at Shannon Airport in Ireland, writing, "AMERICA FIRST!" (Edward Lawrence)

"To all our friends at Shannon – with gratitude for always making us feel at home away from home," Blinken wrote, though the date of the entry was not visible in the photo.

President Donald Trump announced earlier this week that he was sending Bessent to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

‘LET’S DO A DEAL’: ZELENSKYY CALLS TRUMP’S TERMS ACCEPTABLE FOR SECURITY PARTNERSHIP

Scott Bessent

Scott Bessent, founder and chief executive officer of Key Square Group LP, at an interview during the Republican National Convention (RNC) near the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Former President Donald Trump tapped JD Vance as his running mate, elevating to the Republican presidential ticket a venture capitalist-turned-senator whose embrace of populist politics garnered national attention and made him a rising star in the party. (Vincent Alban/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"This War MUST and WILL END SOON — Too much Death and Destruction. The U.S. has spent BILLIONS of Dollars Globally, with little to show," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Bessent was expected to speak with the Ukrainian president about sanctions, rare Earth minerals and where U.S. funding has gone.

Vice President JD Vance was also meeting with Zelenskyy this week, and both meetings were to take place before U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg travels to Ukraine on Feb. 20.

Trump tasked Kellogg with hashing out a peace deal with Ukraine and Russia to bring the three-year-long war to an end. Last week Kellogg met with Ukrainian delegates at the State Department. 

Fox News Digital’s Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

