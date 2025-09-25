National poll slaps Democrats with worst rating in key category

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In what sounds like a broken record, the Democratic Party hit another historic low in a national poll this week.

Thirty percent of voters nationwide questioned in a Quinnipiac University survey said they have a favorable opinion of the Democratic Party, and 54% say they hold an unfavorable opinion.

"This is the lowest favorability rating for the Democratic party since the Quinnipiac University Poll began asking voters this question in 2008," the survey's release noted.

The Quinnipiac survey was the latest poll this year to flash red alerts for the Democrats.

The Democratic Party has been in the political wilderness since last year's elections. Not only did the party lose control of the White House and Senate and failed to win back the House majority, but Republicans made gains among Black, Hispanic and younger voters, all traditional members of the Democratic Party's base.

Since President Donald Trump's return to power in January, an increasingly energized base of Democrats is urging party leaders to take a stronger stand in pushing back against the president's sweeping and controversial second-term agenda. Their anger is directed not only at Republicans but at Democrats they feel aren't vocal enough in their opposition to Trump.

That has fueled a plunge in the Democratic Party's favorable ratings, which have hit historic lows in a slew of surveys this year.

"We do have a brand problem," Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin said in a Fox News Digital interview this summer.

"When you hit rock bottom, there's only one direction to go, and that's up, and that's what we're doing," Martin added.

If there's a silver lining for Democrats, it's that the Republican brand image isn't much better.

Only 38% of respondents in the Quinnipiac poll said they have a favorable view of the Republican Party, with 51% holding an unfavorable opinion.

And the Quinnipiac survey is the latest to indicate Trump's poll numbers remain well underwater.

The president's approval rating stood at 38% in the poll, with 54% disapproving of the way Trump is handling his duties in the White House.

An average of Trump's approval ratings in all the latest national surveys put the president in negative territory, at 45% approval and 52% disapproval.