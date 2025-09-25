Expand / Collapse search
Democratic Party

National poll slaps Democrats with worst rating in key category

'This is the lowest favorability rating for the Democratic party' the poll's press release said

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
DNC chair targets Trump’s 'big, beautiful bill' to help Democrats rebound after hitting 'rock bottom' Video

DNC chair targets Trump’s 'big, beautiful bill' to help Democrats rebound after hitting 'rock bottom'

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin tells Fox News Digital his party has a 'brand problem' but sees path to win back working class voters

In what sounds like a broken record, the Democratic Party hit another historic low in a national poll this week.

Thirty percent of voters nationwide questioned in a Quinnipiac University survey said they have a favorable opinion of the Democratic Party, and 54% say they hold an unfavorable opinion.

"This is the lowest favorability rating for the Democratic party since the Quinnipiac University Poll began asking voters this question in 2008," the survey's release noted.

Schumer, left, next to Jeffries

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D.-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D.-N.Y., the top two Democrats in Congress, speak at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol June 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The Quinnipiac survey was the latest poll this year to flash red alerts for the Democrats.

The Democratic Party has been in the political wilderness since last year's elections. Not only did the party lose control of the White House and Senate and failed to win back the House majority, but Republicans made gains among Black, Hispanic and younger voters, all traditional members of the Democratic Party's base.

Since President Donald Trump's return to power in January, an increasingly energized base of Democrats is urging party leaders to take a stronger stand in pushing back against the president's sweeping and controversial second-term agenda. Their anger is directed not only at Republicans but at Democrats they feel aren't vocal enough in their opposition to Trump.

Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin speaks at the DNC's summer meeting

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin addresses party members at the DNC's summer meeting Aug. 25, 2025, in Minneapolis. (Paul Steinhauser/Fox News )

That has fueled a plunge in the Democratic Party's favorable ratings, which have hit historic lows in a slew of surveys this year.

"We do have a brand problem," Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin said in a Fox News Digital interview this summer.

"When you hit rock bottom, there's only one direction to go, and that's up, and that's what we're doing," Martin added.

If there's a silver lining for Democrats, it's that the Republican brand image isn't much better.

Only 38% of respondents in the Quinnipiac poll said they have a favorable view of the Republican Party, with 51% holding an unfavorable opinion.

Donald Trump AI Executive Order

President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order on AI in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington Jan. 23, 2025. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

And the Quinnipiac survey is the latest to indicate Trump's poll numbers remain well underwater.

The president's approval rating stood at 38% in the poll, with 54% disapproving of the way Trump is handling his duties in the White House.

An average of Trump's approval ratings in all the latest national surveys put the president in negative territory, at 45% approval and 52% disapproval.

