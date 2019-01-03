Nancy Pelosi invites Grateful Dead drummer, Tony Bennett, other special guests to watch House Speaker vote

As Nancy Pelosi is expected to be handed the House Speaker gavel for the second time in her career Thursday, she had fellow Democrats, her family and a host of celebrities there to celebrate the historic moment.

Pelosi was first elected Speaker of the House in 2007 – becoming the first woman to serve in that role. Despite some opposition from fellow Democrats initially, Pelosi was able to win over a majority of them before Thursday’s vote.

Although she won't be the first Speaker to take back the role, the last time a lawmaker regained the Speaker’s gavel was more than a half-century ago.

Read on for a look at Pelosi’s special guests for her big day.

Celebrities

Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart was invited to the Capitol as Pelosi’s guest to the House gallery. Television personality and fashion icon Tim Gunn also attended.

Singer Tony Bennett was invited to the Capitol as well. Bennett had also performed at a dinner in Pelosi’s honor Wednesday night, according to Politico. That dinner also included Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The 92-year-old also attended Pelosi’s first swearing-in when she was elected House Speaker in 2007 along with actor Richard Gere, The Washington Post reported at the time.

Lawmakers

Her escort committee includes Democratic Reps. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, Hakeem Jeffries of New York and Katherine Clark of Massachusetts. Her office said entire bipartisan delegation from California will also attend as part of her escort committee.

Her tellers, designated to tally the votes, are Reps. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio and Zoe Lofgren of California. Kaptur is the longest-serving woman in the House.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was invited as Pelosi’s guest, too.

Family

Along with her husband Paul, Pelosi’s children and grandchildren were invited to be on the House floor or in the gallery as her guests.

Others

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, was invited to attend. EMILY’s List President Stephanie Schriock and founder Ellen Malcolm were also invited.

Additionally, Trinity Washington University President Pat McGuire and Georgetown University President John DeGioia were among Pelosi’s guests.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.