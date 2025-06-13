Nancy Mace blasts Tim Walz after he fails to define what a woman is

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is getting roasted for his response Thursday to South Carolina GOP Rep. Nancy Mace's question during a House Oversight Committee hearing where several of the country's governors testified.

"What is a woman?" Mace asked Walz after several minutes of the two officials going back and forth over various topics. Mace peppered Walz with questions about comparing immigration officials to the Gestapo, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, his time in China in the late 1980s, his time in the military, school shooters and other topics.

Walz paused to gather himself before responding.

"I'm not sure I understand the question here," Walz told Mace. "What do you want me to say?"

Mace then ripped into Walz.

"I want you to say that a woman like me is an adult human female. That men can't become women," Mace shot back. "You guys are the party of violence, and you're the party erasing women. You don't respect us. You're a bigot. You're a misogynist. You're a sexist. Mr. Chairman, I yield back."

Walz attempted to respond, but the Republican chairman of the committee moved on to the next questioner as Walz laughed off the question.

"Tampon Tim Walz couldn’t define a woman today in GOP Oversight when I had him in the pressure cooker," Mace said on social media with a video of the exchange. "He was speechless.

"Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who just allowed a boy to win a girl’s state title in his state and was supposed to win male voters for Kamala, is asked by Nancy Mace what a woman is, he says he doesn’t understand the question," Clay Travis, commentator and founder of Outkick, said on X.

"Governor Walz has failed Minnesota. During yesterday's testimony, he refused to take accountability, wouldn’t apologize for calling law enforcement agents the "gestapo," and couldn’t even tell us what a woman was," Kendall Qualls, a Republican running against Walz for governor, added on X.