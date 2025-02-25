Musk blasts judges over Trump executive orders: 'We do NOT have democracy, we have TYRANNY of the JUDICIARY'

DOGE leader Elon Musk suggested the United States has a "TYRANNY of the JUDICIARY" following a series of court rulings that have paused or blocked some of President Donald Trump's executive orders, while also saying corrupt judges should be impeached and removed.

In a post on X, Musk lamented judicial rulings that have blocked some of the Trump executive orders, many that have included slashing wasteful government spending and deporting illegal immigrants.

"If ANY judge ANYWHERE can block EVERY Presidential order EVERYWHERE, we do NOT have democracy, we have TYRANNY of the JUDICIARY," Musk wrote.

The post came hours after a federal judge blocked raids by immigration authorities targeting certain places of worship and another gave the Trump administration two days to resume hundreds of millions of dollars in payments for U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) projects across the globe.

On Monday, a federal judge also blocked Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing personal records at the Department of Education (ED) as part of their cost-cutting sweep.

In response to Musk's post, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said: "Corrupt judges should be impeached. And removed. Pass it on if you agree."

"It's the only way," replied Musk.

He cited the ousting of rivals to El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele. Parliamentary leaders in that country recently sacked supreme court judges and an attorney general.

"The only way to restore rule of the people in America is to impeach judges," said Musk. "No one is above the law, including judges. That is what it took to fix El Salvador. Same applies to America."

"Unfortunately, as President Bukele eloquently articulates, there is no other option," he added. "We must impeach to save democracy."

Bukele replied, saying that "if you don’t impeach the corrupt judges, you CANNOT fix the country."

"They will form a cartel, (a judicial dictatorship) and block all reforms, protecting the systemic corruption that put them in their seats," he added.