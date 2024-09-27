Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Multiple people with ties to Iran indicted in relation to Trump campaign hacking plot: sources

It is not yet known how many people are being charged in connection to the alleged cybercrime

David Spunt By David Spunt , Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Iran is 'running wild': Sen. Lindsey Graham Video

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., discusses how escalating tensions in the Middle East are prompting fears of a wider war on ‘Special Report.’

Multiple people with connections to Iran have been indicted in relation to a hacking plot against former President Donald Trump's campaign.

It is not yet known how many people are being charged in connection to the alleged cybercrime. Specific charges have also not yet been released.

The details of the indictments could be unsealed as soon as today. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FBI and Department of Justice but did not receive a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

