Trump NY trial testimony resumes as Supreme Court hears immunity arguments
Former President Trump returns to the Manhattan courthouse for further witness testimony in the New York v. Trump case on Thursday. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court will also hear arguments in Trump's presidential immunity case.
incoming update…
Former President Trump is set to return to Judge Juan Merchan's courtroom Thursday morning for the seventh day of his New York v. Trump trial.
The proceedings will continue with the testimony from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker. Trump's team also faces a potential ruling on Trump's alleged gag order violations.
Pecker testified on Tuesday that he engaged in a mutual agreement with Trump and his then-attorney, Michael Cohen, to assist the 2016 Trump campaign by publishing positive stories and killing negative ones.
Pecker gave one example of a doorman at Trump Tower who was planning to sell a story claiming that Trump had impregnated a maid in the building. The Enquirer purchased the story with no intentions of publishing it before Election Day. Pecker noted that they investigated and found the claim to be "1,000% false."
Trump also faces a potential $11,000 fine for allegedly violating Judge Juan Merchan's gag order. The order prohibits Trump from speaking publicly about witnesses in the case. Trump attorney Todd Blanche's efforts to argue against the accusations went poorly on Tuesday.
Democratic attorney and former chief counsel to Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee Julian Epstein joined "Brian Kilmeade Radio" Wednesday to discuss why he believes New York City's case against former President Trump is "outrageous" and an "embarrassment to the legal system."
JULIAN EPSTEIN: This is an outrageous case. It's an embarrassment to the legal system that this case is being brought. The notion, the theory that we heard on Monday from the prosecution, that this is about election interference because the Trump campaign was trying to suppress bad stories. Suppressing bad stories is not election interference. Everyone does it. Nondisclosure agreements are perfectly legal. If suppressing bad news were election interference, then what would one say about the Biden campaign in 2020 that actively used all of its resources to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop case? I mean, that had much more serious implications in terms of the election than the alleged affair with Donald Trump in 2016. You know, everything falls apart, Brian. I mean, the idea that this was election interference, the conduct, the election occurred in November of 2016. The conduct in question here, namely, the recordkeeping, and the failure to disclose this, if there was any obligation as a campaign contribution, all occurred in 2017.
New York prosecutors on Tuesday revealed the other crime they allege that former President Trump was trying to conceal when he allegedly falsified his business records.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. For prosecutors to secure a criminal conviction, they must convince the jury that Trump committed the crime of falsifying business records in "furtherance of another crime."
Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts.
New York prosecutor Joshua Steinglass on Tuesday said the other crime was a violation of a New York law called "conspiracy to promote or prevent election."
Prosecutors will try to prove that the alleged conspiracy was to conceal a conspiracy to unlawfully promote his candidacy during Thursday's proceedings and moving forward.
Former President Trump predicted that he could win New York in the upcoming election on Thursday.
"We're gonna make a play for New York," he told reporter at a surprise campaign stop. "Traditionally, a Democrat would win New York, but we've seen some new polls and I think we're gonna do very well in New York."
Trump went on to highlight other polls he said have him leading Biden in "every swing state." Trump made the comment during an early-morning campaign stop at a construction site in Manhattan. A crowd of union workers chanted his name and "Four more years."
Trump will appear at Judge Juan Merchan's courtroom later in the morning for the seventh day of the New York v. Trump trial.
Former President Trump made an early morning stop to meet with a crowd of supporters in New York City on Thursday, before heading to his mandatory attendance at the New York v. Trump trial.
Trump waved to supporters, shook hands and spoke briefly at the event, arriving at roughly 6:30 am. Trump's campaign had previously handed out some printed talking points, focusing heavily on criticizing President Biden's impact on the economy.
The crowd, comprised mostly of union workers, erupted into cheers of "USA," "We love trump" and "Four more years" as Trump's motorcade arrived.
"It's an amazing show of affection," Trump said. "The Teamsters union loves me. We've built a lot of great buildings with the Teamsters. They're very, very talented people. We used to do three floors a week in concrete on these buildings, and that's because of these guys here."
Trump continued shaking hands with supporters for several minutes after his brief remarks. The crowd again erupted into chants of "New York loves Trump," among other slogans.
"Sleepy Joe Biden is still in bed!" one crowd member shouted.
Trump's ability to meet with supporters has been limited since the New York trial began last week, a key point of frustration for the former president. The trial is in session ever day of the week apart from Wednesday. Notably, however, Trump spent his day off on Wednesday playing golf rather thank campaigning.
Trump faces dueling legal proceedings in both New York City and Washington, D.C. on Thursday. In addition to his criminal trial, the Supreme Court is also hearing arguments in his "presidential immunity" case.
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Thursday on whether former President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s election interference case.
The high court agreed it would review whether Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has immunity from prosecution.
Arguments at the Supreme Court are expected to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, but the former president will not be present for the proceedings.
Instead, Trump will be in New York City for the seventh day of his criminal trial stemming from charges out of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.
Trump, a criminal defendant, is required to be present for each day of his trial. He requested, though, to attend Supreme Court arguments on presidential immunity, but Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the trial, rejected that request.
This is an excerpt from an article by Fox News' Brooke Singman
Live Coverage begins here