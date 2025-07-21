'Moderate' Dem running for US Senate in Michigan co-sponsored a 'feminist approach' to foreign policy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., co-sponsored a resolution during the last session of Congress supporting a "feminist approach to all aspects of foreign policy," despite framing herself as the moderate Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate.

The resolution was introduced by Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., in the U.S. House of Representatives on March 8, 2023, and was referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

"An equitable world cannot exist without the womanist perspective," Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif, said in a press release in support of the resolution. "When we view the world through a lens that includes all women, we allow ourselves to see the whole picture, beyond the traditional, patriarchal framework, enabling us to move one step closer toward true equality."

In addition to Stevens, the resolution was co-sponsored by progressive House Democrats, including Reps. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, Pramila Jayapal of Washington, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

RISING DEM STAR DISTANCES HERSELF FROM 'INCLUSIVE LANGUAGE' AS NEWSLETTERS REVEAL A DIFFERENT STORY

When reached for comment about Stevens' support for the resolution, a campaign spokesperson, Reeves Oyster, told Fox News Digital, "Haley is one of Michigan's most effective lawmakers and is focused on lowering costs, strengthening our manufacturing economy, and creating jobs – which is why polls show she's the strongest candidate in both the primary and general elections."

HOUSE DEM JUMPS INTO CROWDED MICHIGAN SENATE RACE

The resolution presents a model for "taking a feminist approach to all aspects of foreign policy, including foreign assistance and humanitarian response, trade, diplomacy, defense, immigration, funding, and accountability mechanisms."

According to the House resolution's text, a "feminist approach" to foreign policy "prioritizes peace, gender equality, and environmental integrity; enshrines, promotes, and protects the human rights of all; seeks to disrupt colonial, racist, patriarchal, and male-dominated power structures; and allocates significant resources, including research, to achieve that vision."

Through an "intersectional approach," the resolution seeks to "correct" inequalities among "intersecting systems of discrimination, including discrimination on the basis of race, age, language, socioeconomic status, physical or mental ability, sex, including gender identity or expression and sexual orientation, indigenous identity, religion, ethnicity, citizenship, and nationality or migrant status."

According to the text, "feminist diplomacy" promotes peace, including "non-military conflict resolution, and peaceful competition, and that mitigate the effects of climate change," arguing a feminist approach to immigration would "integrate an analysis of the impact of immigration policy on women, children, people of all gender identities, and Indigenous people."

Despite Stevens co-sponsoring this resolution alongside progressive "Squad" leaders in the Democratic Party, her campaign argued that the Michigan representative is among the most competitive Democratic candidates to challenge Republicans for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat in 2026.

Stevens said during her 2022 congressional campaign that she is moderate enough to get votes from Republicans, according to WXYZ. And she indicated earlier this year to Bridge Michigan that she plans to run on a more moderate platform than some of her opponents in the Democratic primary.

The Stevens campaign also pointed to legislation she proposed this month to lower costs, create jobs and boost Michigan's manufacturing industry.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., is retiring at the end of this Congress, creating an open Senate seat in battleground Michigan.

Democratic candidates to replace Peters include Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow; former Michigan health officer Dr. Abdul El-Sayed; and former Michigan House Speaker, state Rep. Joe Tate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the Republican primary, former Rep. Mike Rogers is running for a second consecutive Senate cycle, alongside Frederick Heurtebise and Kent Benham.

Lydia Christensen is the sole independent candidate in the race so far.