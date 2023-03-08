Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall during private DC dinner

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is hospitalized in Washington, D.C., after he fell Wednesday night.

McConnell was attending a private dinner at a hotel in the nation's capital when he tripped, Spokesman David Popp confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The 81-year-old politician was taken to an area hospital to be treated. The extent of his injuries, if any, were not immediately known.

The full statement from McConnell's camp read as follows:

"This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment."

