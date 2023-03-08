Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mitch McConnell
Published

Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall during private DC dinner

The extent of the Senate minority leader's injuries, if any, were not immediately known

Elizabeth Pritchett
By Elizabeth Pritchett | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is hospitalized in Washington, D.C., after he fell Wednesday night.

McConnell was attending a private dinner at a hotel in the nation's capital when he tripped, Spokesman David Popp confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The 81-year-old politician was taken to an area hospital to be treated. The extent of his injuries, if any, were not immediately known.

MCCONNELL TO APPEAR AT FUNDRAISER FOR TRUMP ALLY JIM BANKS' SENATE CAMPAIGN

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, walks to the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, walks to the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

MITCH MCCONNELL SETS RECORD FOR LONGEST-SERVING SENATE LEADER

The full statement from McConnell's camp read as follows:

"This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More from Politics