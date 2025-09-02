Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Jeffrey Epstein

Missing minute in Jeffrey Epstein jail security video revealed in document dump

House committee releases video filling contested one-minute gap from night of financier's 2019 death

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Video shows 'missing minute' from previous Epstein jail camera release Video

Video shows 'missing minute' from previous Epstein jail camera release

Video shows a minute that was missing during a previous release of surveillance camera video files in Jeffrey Epstein's jail area in the Metropolitan Correctional Center. That minute lasted from midnight to 12:01 AM on August 10, 2019.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A newly released congressional video fills a one-minute gap in earlier surveillance from notorious financier Jeffrey Epstein’s jail unit on the night of his 2019 suicide.

Two key clips, part of a nearly 34,000-file drop by the House Oversight Committee Tuesday night, revealed the highly contested minute missing from surveillance footage filmed outside Epstein’s cell block in the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

The disputed minute lasted from 11:58:59 on August 9, 2019, to midnight on Aug. 10, 2019.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL'S FAMILY INSISTS SHE RECEIVED UNFAIR TRIAL IN JEFFREY EPSTEIN CASE

Pamela-Bondi-attorney-general-2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi previously said the last minute is missing every night. (Craig Hudson/Reuters)

Digital forensics experts previously found the clip released by the Department of Justice was chopped from at least two separate video segments and strung together using Adobe Premiere Pro, fueling conspiracy theories that the administration was covering up Epstein's death.

The new drop from the House committee shows the camera data switched at about midnight, leading to a necessary binding of the two clips for a consecutive video.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were both indicted on federal sex trafficking charges stemming from Epstein's years of abuse of underage girls.  (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

GHISLAINE MAXWELL FOLLOWS PRISON FITNESS ROUTINE, VIDEO SHOWS, AS DOJ'S JEFFREY EPSTEIN MEMO DRAWS HEAT

Fox News Digital combined the two clips after the latest release on Tuesday, showing there was indeed no lapse in footage—contradicting Attorney General Pam Bondi's previous explanation that the last minute of footage is deleted every night.

"What we learned from Bureau of Prisons was every night the video is reset, and every night should have the same minute missing," Bondi previously said in a meeting at the White House.

A close-up of Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein was found in his jail after a suicide attempt and later pronounced dead. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images)

BONDI UNDER SIEGE AFTER DOJ REVEALS NO EPSTEIN CLIENT LIST

It is unclear why the footage disappeared, though the minute that was missing from the original drop did not reveal any action inside the jail block.

The DOJ found Epstein committed suicide inside his New York City jail cell while awaiting further sex trafficking charges. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The attorney general's office could not immediately be reached by Fox News Digital for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue