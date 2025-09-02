Missing minute in Jeffrey Epstein jail security video revealed in document dump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A newly released congressional video fills a one-minute gap in earlier surveillance from notorious financier Jeffrey Epstein’s jail unit on the night of his 2019 suicide.

Two key clips, part of a nearly 34,000-file drop by the House Oversight Committee Tuesday night, revealed the highly contested minute missing from surveillance footage filmed outside Epstein’s cell block in the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

The disputed minute lasted from 11:58:59 on August 9, 2019, to midnight on Aug. 10, 2019.

Digital forensics experts previously found the clip released by the Department of Justice was chopped from at least two separate video segments and strung together using Adobe Premiere Pro, fueling conspiracy theories that the administration was covering up Epstein's death.

The new drop from the House committee shows the camera data switched at about midnight, leading to a necessary binding of the two clips for a consecutive video.

Fox News Digital combined the two clips after the latest release on Tuesday, showing there was indeed no lapse in footage—contradicting Attorney General Pam Bondi's previous explanation that the last minute of footage is deleted every night.

"What we learned from Bureau of Prisons was every night the video is reset, and every night should have the same minute missing," Bondi previously said in a meeting at the White House.

It is unclear why the footage disappeared, though the minute that was missing from the original drop did not reveal any action inside the jail block.

The DOJ found Epstein committed suicide inside his New York City jail cell while awaiting further sex trafficking charges.

The attorney general's office could not immediately be reached by Fox News Digital for comment.