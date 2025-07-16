Minnesota Senator Tina Smith hospitalized after not feeling well at Capitol

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota was hospitalized Wednesday after she began feeling unwell while working at the Capitol, according to a statement from her staff.

"While at work at the Capitol today, Sen. Smith started to not feel well," read a post on X. "She went to the Capitol physician who recommended she undergo more thorough examination at GW hospital."



Doctors have opted to keep her overnight "out of an abundance of caution," her office said.

"She expects to be back at work very soon," the statement reads.

Smith, 67, has served in the Senate since 2018.



Senator Smith's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.